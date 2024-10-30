Andre Russell and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) deal for retention ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction has fallen flat and the association that started more than a decade ago is reportedly going to end. Andre Russell will reportedly enter the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Andre Russell’s future is unknown as the Kolkata Knight Riders consider other options, according to Telegraph India.

Russell has been a crucial performer for the Knight Riders since coming in 2014, after spending two seasons with the Delhi Daredevils. He scored 222 runs in nine innings with a strike rate of 185 during KKR’s title win this year. Russell is KKR’s second-highest wicket-taker, trailing only Harshit Rana with 19 wickets.

Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer to be released by KKR

Andre Russell is connected to Shah Rukh Khan, KKR’s primary owner. Russell has been a member of KKR’s core team for several years, thus his release comes as a big surprise.

According to The Telegraph India, KKR is expected to retain Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Phil Salt, along with uncapped talent Harshit Rana, for ₹4 crore. The franchise is also interested in Ramandeep Singh, who excelled in the last Emerging Asia Cup.

“Given the dynamics of the IPL retention policy, KKR is expected to keep Rinku Singh, Narine, Varun, and Phil Salt. Harshit Rana will be the uncapped retention for ₹4 crore. The franchise is also very keen on Ramandeep Singh, who performed creditably at the recent Emerging Asia Cup, but how they accommodate him in the circumstances remains to be seen,” Telegraph India report stated.

Depending on how the auction goes, the Kolkata Knight Riders may be able to buy back Andre Russell using the Right to Match card. He was retained for ₹12 crore during the last mega auction in 2022. The Jamaican was the highest-paid player in the previous super auction.

Franchises in the IPL can keep a maximum of six players, including five capped players (both Indian and international) and two uncapped Indian players. The IPL governing board has fixed the budget for the forthcoming super auction at ₹120 crore.

The retention slabs are: ₹18 crore, ₹14 crore, and ₹11 crore for the first three capped players, and ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore for the following two. Teams can distribute their retention purse of ₹75 crore amongst their five retained players.

