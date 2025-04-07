Throughout her career in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm proved herself to be an “all elite” league of herself with no one of her stature. Starting in the company in 2022, she’s currently standing as the only four-time AEW Women’s World Champion in history who also once held the title for 281 days, making her one of the longest-reigning champions with the belts.

Continuing with her ongoing title reign, Toni Storm has just emerged victorious against a solid challenger in Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty, last night. Although, it was a soft win where AEW made it look that she was escaping with the title, the proud champion was there in the post-PPV media scrum with all her glory and she also announced her next public event outing.

During the media session following AEW Dynasty, Toni Storm confirmed that she had been invited to appear on the red carpet for the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood. The event begins on April 24 and runs through April 27. Per her comments, her appearance will be a step towards taking wrestling to wholesome family entertainment.

“I’m proud to announce that on April 24th, I have been invited to appear on the red carpet for the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood. TCM and AEW have the exact same demographic. I’m officially a mainstream celebrity,” Tiffany Stratton boldly declared.

“This is a pivotal moment in our industry for wrestling to return to what it truly is, which is good, clean, wholesome family entertainment.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

AEW’s Toni Storm “Just Nailed” Her Character In Queen Of The Ring Movie

Toni Storm donned a Rocky inspired gear at AEW Dynasty 2025

Letting her Hollywood connection know, Toni Storm was out at the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, donning a “Rocky” gear after a video vignette inspired by the movie which marked her first defense since a bloody Hollywood Ending match against Mariah May at Revolution. With Bayne throwing a tough challenge, the veteran escaped the match with a roll-up victory.

Speaking of Hollywood, a biopic based on Mildred Burke hit the theaters on Friday, March 7. The film’s cast featured a number of wrestling stars in prominent roles including AEW wrestlers Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen and Kamille as June Byers. The former was specifically praised for her role by Ash Avildsen, the director of Queen Of The Ring movie.