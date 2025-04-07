One of the most interesting aspects of Kelly Kelly’s WWE character on television is that it didn’t need any extra scripted efforts to put up. Unlike all of her colleagues who used to play a directed role in weekly WWE television shows, the real-life Barbie Blank only used to play naturally while being on Raw or Smackdown as she was all by herself on these shows.

Kelly Kelly recently appeared as a guest on Byron Scott’s Fast Break and talked about her history in the WWE. During the discussion, she reflected on her character being an extension of her real persona in response to the question where she was asked how much of her TV persona was just her being herself.

Vince McMahon never approved a heel version of Kelly Kelly

It was further revealed by Kelly Kelly that for once, she told Vince McMahon that she wanted to turn into a villain. Vince knew that she never had a mean side of hers and she had to be ejected from the room. As such, that character was entirely just a version of the real-life Barbie Blank with a bit turned-up scene,

“Kelly Kelly was me. It was me just 100 times more. That was the greatest thing, to just be myself. I could have never been a bad guy. I tried. Vince was like…that was the other time I went to his office, ‘I want to be a bad guy.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, let me see your bad guy face.’ [Makes mean face]. Then I started laughing. He’s like, ‘Kelly, get out of my office. No.’ [Laughs].” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Kelly Kelly Depicts Ex-WWE Chairman “Just An Amazing Boss, Literally”

Speaking on the podcast, Kelly Kelly also revealed a story from a match where she got stiffed by an unnamed talent to get furious. She made a big deal out of the situation while continuing wrestling for the WWE and she also has the pledge to be back for some more in-ring stints for the company. As such, the goal is simple and that’s to enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

Starting as an exhibitionist in ECW at the age of 19, Kelly Kelly left the WWE only at 25 in 2012, and the interesting fact about her career was that she never turned into a heel her entire career which only a handful of WWE talents can claim. Coming from a model background, the popular name also got to become a WWE Divas Champion of her own rights before leaving for retirement.