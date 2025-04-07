We’re less than two weeks away from the biggest WWE premium live event of the year in the form of Wrestlemania 41. The latest online reports and media content on social media suggest that the stage construction for this year’s ‘Mania event has begun at the host venue in Las Vegas. Although, there’s no confirmed update on the look and feel of the stage, it could be eventually be surreal.

The current images shared via fans and reliable wrestling outlets essentially affirm that the stage construction at Wrestlemania 41 is clearly still in the early phases. The entire setup will include work on the entrance stage, which is expected to add plenty of bells and whistles once it’s fully completed.

Given Wrestlemania 41 is being hosted from Vegas, a casino-type theme is also expected for the stage. While WWE is trying to keep the details a secret about the stage, one thing is clear and that’s they want to impress the fans those will arrive in the city from all around the globe. The of each ‘Mania events plays a big part in the excitement as the entrance fill up the talents and the viewers with awe.

WWE WrestleMania 41's stage construction has now begun within Allegiant Stadium 👀👀 📸@0xholla pic.twitter.com/uPuNYDPvVQ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 6, 2025

Good Morning. God is Good. – The #WrestleMania 41 stage is now under construction 🔥🔥 📸 – @0xholla pic.twitter.com/aHTgLSCYr4 — Deivi 🇵🇷 (@DeiviWrestling) April 6, 2025

Here's a side shot from Mark Davis suite 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vzXTu2C46c — HOLLATCHAMFBOI😵🔫 (@0xholla) April 6, 2025

Headliner matches set for Wrestlemania 41 Night One and Two

Several matches for Wrestlemania 41 have been confirmed with a couple of more in the pipeline to be announced in the upcoming Raw and Smackdown TV tapings. The current headliner match on Night Two of the Shows of Shows will feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match between the champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena following Cena’s heel turn at the end of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in March.

The other headliner of Wrestlemania 41 Night One will feature a non-title Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. This bout was officially announced on last week’s episode of SmackDown during a contract signing. Plus, CM Punk also secured Paul Heyman to be in his corner during the bout.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)