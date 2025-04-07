Things between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair had suddenly been spiced up from the latest bygone episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The otherwise dud of a feud has become extremely personal with the two taking shots at each other regarding their romantic lives, and it also influenced the IWC to nurture the same ever since.

As such fans are still trying to get over the set of comments that the duo had thrown at each other. The sharpness in the conversation between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair was so strong that WWE Digital deleted a significant portion to keep out of the controversies. Plus, follow-up reports also claimed that the backstage officials weren’t happy with how things went down on live television.

In addition, Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, that the heat between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton didn’t start on the mic but rather it exists in real life and it was just reflected when the two was given mics on live TV.

“There have been problems between the two for about two weeks. So people knew about it.” He added that things were rocky leading into the segment, and “both of them went off the rails,” noted Meltzer.

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton “Stood Up For Herself” Dragging Charlotte Flair’s Marriage

WWE allegedly poorly handled Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair situation

Meltzer also blamed the WWE officials for poorly handling the situation. If the same thing would have happened in AEW, the blame would be given to the people in the ring, but “it would largely go on Tony Khan. You’ve had two weeks to figure this out, to get these people on the same page.” In case of WWE, they sent both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair knowing their beef and the segment expectedly exploded.

With earlier reports already claiming that Flair was the one to have crossed the line and henceforth, she’s “probably deservedly” getting more of the blame. But down the road “they both are getting blamed for it” with sources noting that Tiffany Stratton was just pushing back after getting overshadowed in their previous face-off taped promo segment. Plus, the live Chicago crowd sided with her to make things escalated.

This Friday Night on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton came in hot by throwing lines such as Flair’s a “nepo-baby,” “will always come second to your father,” and “What is that record? 0-3?” referencing Flair’s divorces. Flair fired back with the line: “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?” but Stratton decided to leave the ring by then.