Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, has had his contract extended to the end of 2027, which means he will lead the team’s defense of the ODI World Cup title that year as well as the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

McDonald was initially appointed in 2022 on a four-year contract that would take him through the middle of 2026. That would have resulted in his retiring after the next T20 World Cup.

He had suggested that he was likely to be a one-time coach, given the hard nature of the position and the fact that Justin Langer had only served one four-year tenure, despite Langer’s request for an extension in 2022.

McDonald took over as head coach after Langer’s unpleasant departure in early 2022, and he has led the men’s team to tremendous success, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship victories.

The extension means he will have the potential to win Test series in India and England, which have previously evaded the team.

Australia is currently in a race to qualify for next year’s WTC final at Lord’s to defend their championship, with the forthcoming India series crucial to their chances.

Andrew McDonald to coach Australia in the 2026 Ashes, 2026 T20 World Cup, and 2027 ODI World Cup

If McDonald had stepped away in mid-2026, a new coach would have arrived at an inconvenient time. Australia’s schedule for 2027 appears to be one of the most demanding the men’s team has ever faced. They will host four Tests with New Zealand in December and January 2026-27, followed by five Tests in India in January and February.

Then they’ll return home for a one-off Test against England in March to commemorate Test cricket’s 150th anniversary, followed by a two-Test home series against Bangladesh, which is also scheduled but likely to be rescheduled.

If they qualify, they will compete in a WTC final before embarking on a five-Test Ashes trip. The next ODI World Cup will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November 2027.

McDonald is supported by an experienced coaching staff that includes Michael Di Venuto, Daniel Vettori, and Andre Borovec.

Pat Cummins, the Test and ODI captain, has recently stated that he is open to staying in his job for longer than originally envisaged, implying that he and McDonald could continue to collaborate until 2027 after developing a very tight working relationship over the past three years.

