The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a great move by supporting the former India player Anshuman Gaekwad, who is currently under treatment for cancer.

BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has directed the Apex Council to release a sum of INR 1 crore to provide financial help to the veteran player.

The Indian cricket board has assured of clearly monitoring the progress of Anshuman Gaekwad throughout his medical treatment and remains hopeful about the former opening batter’s ability to overcome the challenging period.

In addition to all these, Shah has personally reached out to the family of the Gaekwad to assess the condition and offer them all the required assistance in these tough times.

Earlier this month, Sandeep Patil urged the Indian board to provide funds for the former head coach of the team, Anshuman Gaekwad, just like they have offered huge prize money for the hard work of the players for their success in the recent Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The Bombay-born has been battling with blood cancer since last year, as Patil visited the opening batter at the King’s College Hospital in London, where Anshuman told him about the requirement of the funds for the treatment.

Anshu (Anshuman Gaekwad) told me that he needs funds for his treatment. Soon, Dilip Vengsarkar and I spoke to BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar.’ Patil noted in his column on Mid-Day. ‘In fact, our calls were made to Ashish Shelar after seeing Anshu at King’s College Hospital in London.’

He was also a part of the team in the head-coach role, when Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of the side, in the transition mode of the team.

I’m no stats man, but I think Sachin Tendulkar was most successful during Anshu’s (Anshuman Gaekwad) term.’ Patil stated. ‘Not for a moment I’m suggesting that all those runs came from Anshu’s blade, but he was there when Sachin needed all the moral support to play his natural game and that was to blast away.’

The 71-year-old opening batter for Baroda and India has featured in 40 Tests, notching up close to 2000 runs with an average of around 30, besides celebrating a couple of centuries and 10 fifties, with a best of 201 runs.

When it comes to his first-class records, the right-handed batter Anshuman Gaekwad has clubbed 12136 runs in over 200 games, at an average of nearly 42, with his 34 centuries and 47 fifties, with a best score of 225.

Former world-cup-winning India captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev also requested the BCCI to offer financial support to his former colleague, Anshuman Gaekwad. He observed that a group of former players had come forward to raise money for Gaekwad’s medical expenses.

This group includes retired notable players- such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, and others. They have been actively working to raise funds in support of their fellow cricketer.