The Pakistan cricket team has been going through a terrible time in the last few months, as they made a group stage exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they started with two consecutive defeats against the United States of America and India. Even their two wins over Canada and Ireland weren’t satisfactory.

These recent struggles have shed light on the issues of their cricket community, as many reposts claimed that the atmosphere in the team dressing room is not good at the moment and they are going through many problems. Towards the start of this week, the Pakistan board had already sacked their two selectors- Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq, besides forming a new nine-member selection committee.

Pakistan to reduce salaries of players by 20Lac PKR

The board has already refused the NOCs of the all-format players to allow their participation in the overseas T20 leagues, which is expected to create discontent among the players. The captaincy of Babar Azam is also under the scanner, as they are set to make changes in the side.

Now after addressing the problems with the selectors, the PCB is set to penalize the players. The Geo News’ journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, the board is set to cut the salary of the players.

The reduction could be around 20 Lac PKR, while the players are not happy with the new financial model, and that has forced many to consider not signing the central contract for the 2024- ’25 season.

‘Sources say PCB is set to cut the salaries of Centrally Contracted players of Pakistan Cricket Team which may fall from 60Lac PKR to 40Lac PKR.’ Arfa Feroz Zake wrote in his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter.

‘Sources say players of Pakistan Cricket Team are UNHAPPY after hearing PCB planning to cut salaries according to new financial model. Few players might NOT show interest in signing Central Contract 2024-25!’ He continued.

Pakistan will have a long season ahead at home, as they will host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, before taking on England at home in a three-match series in the longest format of the game. Later they will fly to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa for a limited-overs series, before preparing themselves for a tri-series featuring the Proteas and New Zealand.

The start of the year will see them hosting the new edition of the Champions Trophy 2025, and then the new season of the Pakistan Super League. In between, a few tough decisions are expected to make on the players, and whether to stay with the current captain Babar Azam.

For the upcoming series against Bangladesh, several senior members of the side are expected to get a break, to get freshen up mentally and physically.