The left-arm pace bowler, Arjun Tendulkar, has been dropped from the Goa side for the ongoing 50-over domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He made his return to the List A format of the game, having been away for the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Arjun Tendulkar didn’t enjoy a great time with the side in the first round, having picked up just four wickets in three innings. He started with a spell of 3/61 against Odisha in Jaipur. It was a high-scoring contest for the side as put on 371/4 in their allotted 50 overs. The left-arm fast bowler ended with 3/61 in ten overs.

Son of the classical and former Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar, had a tough time in the second encounter, having been smashed for 35 runs in five overs at an economy rate of seven with one maiden. They went on to lose the game by eight wickets against Haryana, who went on to chase down the score of 275 runs with 32 balls to spare.

Arjun Tendulkar dropped from the Goa squad in VHT 2024-25

In the third game, Arjun Tendulkar was bashed for 40 runs in seven overs with one solitary wicket as they bundled out the Manipur side for 127 runs for a victory of 171 runs. As Goa has released their squad for the upcoming contest against Uttarakhand, the 25-year-old won’t be part of it.

Also Read: Deodhar Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar Makes The Cut For South Zone Squad, Mayank Agarwal To Lead

In 18 List A games, the pacer has collected 25 wickets at an average of 31.32, a strike rate of 35, and an economy rate of 5.36, with a best bowling figure of 4/30. He was only part of three games in the recently finished Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he could enjoy one wicket against Andhra, having not earned any scalp against either Services or Mumbai.

Goa is currently at the second spot in the Group A points table, shouldering on their two wins in three games. They are one of the solid contenders to reach the second round of the event, however, it would remain to be seen if Arjun Tendulkar would make his return to the competition had his team qualify.

He grabbed a five-wicket haul in the previous appearance of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, and that should be enough for him to confirm a place in the side for the plate final against Nagaland. The final is going to take place on January 23. The pacer has already grabbed 16 wickets in four clashes at the plate level.

In 17 FC games, the pacer has picked up 37 wickets at an average of 33.51 and a strike rate of 60 with the help of two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul at the best figure of 5/25 in an innings.

Arjun Tendulkar will now turn up for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the five-time champions bagged his services for a price of INR 30 lakh during the mega auction of the tournament.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Supported By Former England Batter Amidst Nasty Media Comments During 4th MCG Test

Hardik Pandya will be the leader of the franchise, who retained their core players in the form of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Verma, besides going for a few incredible talents in the auction.

Arjun has featured in five clashes of the IPL to pick three wickets at an average of 38 and an economy rate of 9.36 with a best bowling figure of 1/9. He will look to develop these records in the future.