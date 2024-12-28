The former captain of the Indian side, Virat Kohli, hasn’t been having a smooth time in the last couple of games of the five-match series in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023-24, as the heat has increased incredibly since his arrival at the Melbourne airport, where he was engaged in a heated chat with the media personal for taking his and family’s picture without seeking permission.

Virat Kohli came into the BGT 2024-25 down under with the help of 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50, celebrating one half-century, which he registered in the opening game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The veteran, however, started fabulously with his 30th century in the longest format at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

But the graph started to go down as the series progressed. In the first innings of the Perth Test, he didn’t look good against the short ball of Josh Hazlewood, before getting the landmark. The pink ball under the lights was always expected to be tough for the Indian side. The Delhi-born, during the first innings of the Adelaide Test, wasn’t convinced whether to play the ball or not and ended up in the hands of the slip fielder.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Dissects Virat Kohli And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Run-out Dismissal In 4th MCG Test; Faults This Batter

In the second innings, Virat Kohli showed some great discipline but ended up leaning forward to get a faint outside edge into the hands of the wicket-keeper against Scott Boland. The pressure was getting high, having celebrated only two Test centuries in the last five years and getting dismissed in the same manner for a long time.

“Virat Kohli creating theatre down under”- Kevin Pietersen

In the first innings of the third Test at the Gabba, the 36-year-old chased down a seventh-stump delivery. The practice grew, and then the external pressure mounted as he was fined 20% of his match fees for his heated altercation with the 19-year-old debutant opening batter of Australia, Sam Konstas, as the former banged into the shoulder of the latter to receive his first demerit point in the last 24 months.

The crowd went high on the batter, and the reception became crazy while the Australian media took him down with the use of nasty words. The stage was set for the veteran to turn up and stand before the Australian side.

Virat Kohli walked into the middle at the start of the third session on the second day. He kept patience for a long time, leaving the balls outside the off stump against especially Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. The veteran looked in great touch, having made the home bowlers bowl at his strong zone.

The former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, felt the Delhi batter has created the theatre in Australia, and many should end their successful careers with 25% of what the individual has achieved so far.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Blames Rohit Sharma’s This Poor Tactic In 4th Melbourne Test

“Virat Kohli (is) creating theatre down under! Let’s GO! Imagine how boring it would be without the showman! And he’s earned EVERYTHING with his runs over his career! Many would end their successful international careers with a 1/4 of what he’s achieved.” Pietersen addressed.

The 36-year-old has smashed 9202 red-ball runs in 122 games at an average of 47.73 with the help of 30 centuries in 31 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 254 runs. In international cricket, he is the fourth leading run-getter with 27260 runs in 606 innings at an average of 52.62 with the help of 81 centuries and 141 half-centuries.