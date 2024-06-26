Arshdeep Singh, India pacer, has been accused of ball tampering by former Pakistan captain and coach Inzamam Ul Haq. Haq implied that Arshdeep and the Indian team worked on the ball to generate reverse swing in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia on June 24.

Arshdeep Singh was the star of the Indian win over Australia in St. Lucia as he picked three wickets including that of opener David Warner. India had made 205/5 batting first thanks to Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 92 runs.

Australia had a good start with Travis Head making 76 and skipper Mitchell Marsh‘s 37 giving India bowlers a headache. But the Indian bowlers returned strongly, and Australia could only manage 181/7 in 20 overs and lost by 24 runs.

Some serious work was done on the ball by India and Arshdeep Singh: Inzamam Ul Haq

The left-arm bowler is now India’s best wicket-taker, with 15 scalps in just six games. Arshdeep, like Jasprit Bumrah, has provided consistent support with his controlled and planned bowling throughout the competition thus far.

But Inzamam ul Haq raised suspicion over Arshdeep’s spell in the match against Australia. While speaking on a TV show, the former Pakistan captain cast doubt on the bowler’s ability to reverse the ball in the 15th over and advised the umpires to keep an eye on these situations.

“Arshdeep Singh when he was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reversing. is it too early (for reverse swing) with the new ball? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over, Umpires should keep their eyes open (to spot) these things.

If it was Pakistani bowlers (reverse swinging the ball) this would have been a big issue (shor mach jaata). We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before,” Inzamam said on a Pakistan TV show.

Pakistan endured a forgettable World Cup, with losses to the United States and India sending them crashing out. In comparison to them, India will be playing their second consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal this year.

