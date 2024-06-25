Varun Chakaravarthy took a subtle dig at the BCCI after he was not picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe in July. India will play 5 T20Is in Zimbabwe in July, with Harare hosting all the games.

The Ajit Agarkar-led side announced a 15-member squad captained by Shubman Gill for the Zimbabwe tour. Only two players from the T20 World Cup squad have been named in the squad for the Zimbabwe assignment, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, both of whom have not played a game in the T20 World Cup.

The roster also includes up to five uncapped players: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Tushar Deshpande. The other players on the squad were Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

Varun Chakravarthy posts cryptic message on Instagram

Varun Chakravarthy was one name whose absence from the squad was a bit sketchy given that he played a huge role in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning the IPL 2024 title. The mystery spinner was the IPL 2024’s second-highest wicket-taker, with 21 in 14 innings.

Varun has played six T20Is for India, taking only two wickets. His last appearance for the national squad came in November 2021, during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy was criticized for his poor fitness then and struggled to make it back into the Indian squad.

However, Chakravarthy has made huge strides in his fitness, which was visible in the IPL 2024 and during the TNPL as well. Varun finished the competition as the second-highest wicket-taker. Varun Chakravarthy got 21 wickets in the competition, trailing only Harshal Patel (24) in total scalps in the tournament.

After the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour was announced, Chakravarty did not hide his feelings and took to Instagram to express his feelings. The 32-year-old shared a cryptic post stating the need for him to work with a Public Relations (PR) agency.

It was a dig at players who got selected and had huge support on social media as well.

“I Wish I Had A PR Agency,‘ The 2024 IPL-winner wrote on his Instagram story. Varun also shared another post with a cryptic quote.

