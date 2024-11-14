Arshdeep Singh broke the big record of Jasprit Bumrah in the recent third T20I between India and South Africa that was played in Centurion on November 14, 2024. The Men in Blue bounced back from the previous defeat and took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match T20I series against South Africa.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram had won the toss and chosen to bowl first at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Marco Jansen dismissed Sanju Samson for a duck on the second ball.

Tilak Varma, who was moved to number three, then contributed 107 runs for the second wicket with Abhishek Sharma (50 in 25 balls).

Tilak seized center stage after Sharma was removed, slamming the South African bowlers into every area of the Centurion stadium. In the end, Varma scored 107* with seven sixes and eight boundaries in 56 balls. India scored 219/6 in 20 overs thanks to his innings.

Arshdeep Singh shines with three wickets in the third T20I helping India win the match

At the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Wednesday, India defeated the South African cricket team by a slim margin of 11 runs in a thrilling match. Arshdeep Singh scored 3/37 in his four overs.

With three wickets and 37 runs given up in his allotted four overs in Centurion, Arshdeep Singh’s deadly bowling was important in helping India contain South Africa’s run chase. He struck early with the new ball and finished spectacularly during the last overs.

at the third Twenty20 International at Centurion, the outstanding pacer claimed the vital wickets of Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ryan Rickelton.

Arshdeep Singh becomes second-highest T20I wicket-taker for India

Arshdeep Singh is now India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 International cricket after this incredible effort in Centurion. Due to his outstanding performance against the Proteas team, Arshdeep passed veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) and India’s top pacer Jasprit Bumrah (89).

The 25-year-old pacer is now only four wickets away from surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal as India’s top wicket-taker in Twenty20 International cricket. With 96 wickets in 79 Twenty20 International matches at an economy rate of 8.19 and an average of 25.09, Yuzvendra Chahal is presently at the top of the leaderboard.

In 59 innings, Arshdeep Singh has taken 92 wickets at an outstanding average of 18.47 and an economy rate of 8.34 thus far. He now has a fantastic opportunity to overtake Chahal and become India’s top wicket-taker in T20Is.

The 4th and final T20I will be played in Johannesburg on November 15.

