MS Dhoni has been asked to appear in person in Jharkhand High Court after he was sent a notice by the court. This is in relation to the case filed on him by his ex-business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

The directors of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd. are Soumya Das and Mihir Diwakar. In 2017, they reached a deal with MS Dhoni to set up cricket academies in the senior player’s name.

After Dhoni launched a lawsuit against Diwakar and Das for improperly utilizing his name and failing to split the proceeds, they moved to the high court. Both of them have contested the Ranchi judicial magistrate’s cognizance against them.

The Jharkhand High Court has consequently ordered MS Dhoni to come before the court and defend his position. The issue has persisted for many years. On January 5, Dhoni filed a complaint against his former partners after learning of the misconduct.

Details of the issue involving MS Dhoni

After Dhoni filed a case against Diwakar and Das over the profit-related issues, there was a legal conflict between the two parties. Some of the conditions outlined in the agreement are thought to be unachievable by Diwakar.

According to the agreement, Aarka Sports was required to share the profits and pay MS Dhoni a certain amount in fees. But the business was unable to do so. Dhoni was forced to cancel the authorization given to Aarka Sports as a result of the terms and conditions not being met.

Dhoni chose to initiate a case after receiving no answer to his several legal notices. After verifying that the lawsuit was legitimate, a Ranchi civil court summoned Mihir Diwakar, Souya Das, and Aarka Management Ltd. in March 2024.

The business continued to utilize Dhoni’s name after he chose to terminate the contract in 2021, but he did not receive a portion of the profits. It is estimated that Dhoni lost INR 15 crore as a result of this circumstance.

Notably, MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and has only been active in IPL cricket. He captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to IPL titles in 2021 and 2023. He gave up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024.

Dhoni was one of the five players that the Chennai Super Kings just kept. By the new IPL regulation, CSK retained him for INR 4 crore under the uncapped players category. The former captain of India even stated that he has no intention of retiring and wants to enjoy cricket in the years to come.

