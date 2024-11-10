Arshdeep Singh, ace India’s left-handed pacer, is on the verge of a huge record for the Indian team. This comes ahead of the second T20I against South Africa that will be played on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Gqberha.

India leads the 4-T20I series 1-0 after they recorded a huge 61-run win in the first match in Durban, thanks to Sanju Samson’s brilliant century. Arshdeep Singh only picked one wicket for India in that match, while Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy shined with 3 wickets each.

The 25-year-old quick has been a key part of India’s T20I set-up and even played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Arshdeep Singh set to break Jasprit Bumrah’s record for most T20I wickets by an Indian pacer

India’s Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of breaking another record in his brief international career. The left-arm fast bowler presently has 88 wickets in T20I cricket and needs two more to overtake Jasprit Bumrah, who has 89.

Arshdeep has 88 wickets in 57 T20Is so far, with an average of 18.43 and an economy rate of 8.28. On the other hand, India’s bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has 89 wickets in 70 T20Is at an average of 17.74 and an economy rate of 6.27.

Bumrah is now India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals. Arshdeep would also equal Bhuvneshwar Kumar if he gets two wickets in this. Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in 87 Twenty20 Internationals.

Bhuvneshwar is now India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals. If Arshdeep takes three more wickets, he will become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way with 96 wickets in 80 T20Is. Chahal is not a part of India’s squad. Hardik Pandya, an allrounder, is India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 87 wickets in 106 matches.

List of highest wicket-takers for India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal – 96 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 90 wickets Jasprit Bumrah – 89 wickets Arshdeep Singh – 88 wickets Hardik Pandya – 87 wickets

If Arshdeep Singh manages to take four more wickets, then he will become the most successful bowler in the T20Is between India and South Africa.

Arshdeep is third on the list, with 11 wickets in seven T20Is. South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is second with 13 wickets in 12 matches, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the list with 14 wickets in 12 T20Is.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Lungi Ngidi round out the top five, with 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

