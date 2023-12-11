sportzwiki logo
Asad Shafiq Retires From All Three Forms Of Cricket, Likely To Take Up A Role With Pakistan Cricket Board

Avinash T
Dec 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM

Asad Shafiq Retires From All Three Forms Of Cricket, Likely To Take Up A Role With Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq has announced his retirement from all three formats of cricket after playing his last competitive match on Sunday, December 11. The 37-year-old signed off on a high after leading Karachi Whites to the National T20 Championship title.

Asad Shafiq’s last game for Pakistan came in 2020 and has been playing domestic cricket for the past three years. However, the Karachi cricketers felt it was time to retire from professional cricket and prepare for his second innings with the Pakistan team.

During the post-match presentation, Asad Shafiq stated that he does not experience the same level of thrill as a player, which influenced his choice to retire from the game. He also indicated that he hoped to be called up to the Pakistan team in some other capacity in the coming years.

“I am not feeling the same excitement and passion playing cricket and neither do I have the same fitness levels required for international cricket Which is why I have decided to say goodbye to all cricket,”

Asad Shafiq
Asad Shafiq Credits: Twitter

“After being dropped in 2020 I kept on playing domestic cricket for three years in the hope of getting another crack at the Pakistan team But before the start of this season, I had decided this would be my last season because I felt that closing in on 38 years of age this was time to retire instead of people telling me to step down,” Asad Shafiq said.

Shafiq’s career lasted from 2010 to 2020 in International Cricket and established himself as an important member of Pakistan’s Test team. In 77 games, he scored 4660 runs at an average of 38.19, with 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

I Have Got The Contract From The Pakistan Cricket Board – Asad Shafiq

Asad Shafiq also revealed that he is in the process of becoming a national selector of the Pakistan team. After declaring his retirement, the former batsman disclosed that he was in the midst of obtaining a deal to become a national selector with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I have got the contract from the board and I am looking at it and hopefully it will be processed soon,” Asad Shafiq said.

Asad Shafiq
Asad Shafiq Credits: Twitter

“After the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 it was a very difficult time for Pakistan cricket and I am happy I was part of that process where we won back the confidence of the people in our team,” Asad Shafiq added.

Asad Shafiq guided the Karachi Whites to the National T20 Cup title and thought it was time to retire after a nine-run victory over Abbottabad in the final and would be keen to take up the opportunity provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board with the national team in the near future.

Tagged:

Asad Shafiq

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

