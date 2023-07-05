Former England skipper Joe Root revealed that English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow felt a bit hard done by the dismissal in the 2nd innings of the second test of the Ashes series. The Wicket-keeper batter is expected to give a befitting reply to the Australian with his bat on the third test starting on Thursday in Headingley.

The second test of the high-octane Ashes series promised to be more drama on and off the field following the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow on the final day on Sunday. The England wicket-keeper walked off the crease after the short ball assuming the ball was dead, just before the Australian wicket-keeper directed the ball toward the stumps to dismiss Bairstow, which sparked a wide range of controversy.

Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in the second innings was not well received by many cricketing fans and experts as they feel the dismissal is against the spirit of cricket. Speaking ahead of their 3rd test, Joe Root feels Jonny Bairstow thrives to perform in these situations and expects him to entertain the home fans in the coming games. He added that the English wicket-keeper was not particularly happy with the dismissal on the second test.

“Jonny thrives off things like this, I’m sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it.”

“I don’t think he (Bairstow) took it great, I don’t think anyone, would they? He felt a bit hard done by. I don’t think anyone will be leaving their crease [this week],” Joe Root said.

England team and fans were not happy with the Australian over the dismissal, leading to a few heated moments on and off the field. Ben Stokes-led side is trailing the series 2-0 after losing a close encounter on Lord’s, as they will look to turn things on the 3rd test starting on Thursday.

There Is Always Something Like This In These Big Series – Joe Root

Joe Root feels that these kinds of things usually happen in big series like Ashes and said that the Wicket-keeper was trying to take the run on the final ball, as he went out of the crease after the completion of the final over. England players and fans were furious about the Australian act on the field to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in that manner on the field, with Stuart Broad having a heated conversation with the Australian players.

“There is always something like this in these big series and this one would have to involve Jonny,” Joe Root added.

England’s team will have a lot of things right to do in the coming games to win the prestigious Ashes on their home soil. Earlier, Ben Stokes expressed his confidence about turning things around in the next three games against Australia in the high-octane Ashes series on their home soil taking confidence from their previous series win against Pakistan and New Zealand.