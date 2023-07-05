Former England cricketer Ian Bell believes that English Wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow needs to blame himself for the run-out on the 2nd innings, as they are no point in blaming Alex Carey for his wicket on the second test, and questioned Pat Cummins over his decision for not withdrawing the appeal which sparked the debate on the spirit of the game.

They were more drama on and off the field of the second test following the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow on the final day. The England wicket-keeper walked off the crease after the short ball assuming the ball was dead, just before Alex Carey directed the ball toward the stumps to dismiss Bairstow, which sparked a wide range of controversy.

Speaking on Betfair, Ian Bell feels that Jonny Bairstow has to blame himself for getting out in that manner, as he believes that the English wicket-keeper would be utterly disappointed with him for his mistake of leaving the crease and said that at the heated moment, with fans and England players involving it would have looked like the mistake of the Australian players, but at the end, Bairstow would realize that it was his mistake that cost the game for England at the end.

“Jonny will know that it’s on him, After all was said and done after defeat on day five he would have gone back to his hotel room, closed the door, looked in the mirror, and said to himself, ‘That’s my mistake.’

“In the heat of the moment, with the crowd riled and his teammates angry about what had occurred he may have been feeling aggrieved. But once everything has cooled off, I suspect he will be bitterly disappointed that a moment of poor concentration has been so costly,” Ian Bell said.

England players and fans were furious about the Australian action on the field to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in that manner in the 2nd innings, with Stuart Broad having a heated conversation with the Australian players on the field followed by the Abuses of the Lord’s members on their way to the dressing room.

What Is A Shame For The Australians Is That This Win Will Be Remembered… – Ian Bell

Ian Bell said that he has no issues with the wicket of Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, as the decision was based on the rules and questioned the Australian skipper’s decision on not withdrawing the appeal and added that the Aussies will be remembered for the incident in the future, despite them playing well in the first four days of the second test.