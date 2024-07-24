Former India pacer Ashish Nehra said that he was surprised at the BCCI selectors snubbing Hardik Pandya for the Indian T20I captaincy.

The BCCI shocked everyone by announcing Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I skipper instead of Hardik Pandya. This was very shocking given that the all-rounder was named vice-captain of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024, which ended recently.

Everyone expected Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma in International cricket’s shortest format, but that was not the case. However, BCCI selector-in-chief Ajit Agarkar and new head coach Gautam Gambhir reasoned that they wanted someone to become India T20I captain who could be available for all matches going forward.

Hardik Pandya has had issues with injuries especially his back and his workload has to be monitored since he underwent back surgery in 2021. Since then, while Pandya has bowled maximum overs in T20is, he has also missed quite a few matches. He was recently injured during the 2023 World Cup and only returned to action in IPL 2024.

It’s a bit surprising that Hardik Pandya was not made India T20I captain: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra, who worked with Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans, as their combo made the franchise champions in IPL 2022 on debut and then took to the final in IPL 2023. Nehra said that he was surprised by Hardik Pandya being snubbed for India captaincy.

“It’s not surprising that when it comes to cricket, these things happen. It’s a bit surprising that Hardik Pandya, as you said, he was the vice-captain in the World Cup. But at the same time, a new coach has come. A new thought has come. So every coach, each captain has a different thought. So at this time, their thought is on that side. Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir said a couple of days ago, if I am not mistaken talked about the fitness.

He is not playing all formats, I mean, he is playing only one format, he even doesn’t play the 50-over format that much. So, it is difficult for Hardik Pandya or any coach or captain. I will just say that the thoughts are different,” Ashish Nehra said in an exclusive conversation with Sports Tak which was arranged by Sony Sports Network.

Hardik Pandya has not been part of the India ODI system for some time having last played in the 2023 World Cup and missed the Australia T20Is and South Africa tour as a result. He last played a Test in 2018 on an England tour before injuring his back severely during the 2018 Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandey is a very important player for Indian cricket: Ashish Nehra

Since then, Pandya has only featured in white-ball cricket for India, that too primarily in T20Is only. However, the BCCI have smartly managed his workload this time and Pandya bowled his 4 overs consistently in the recent T20 World Cup 2024, which India won.

Ashish Nehra also said that Hardik Pandya is an important player for India as he brings balance to the Indian team.

“Hardik Pandya is a very important player for Indian cricket. Whether he plays twice or not, he is the fourth fast bowler. He brings a different balance because there is no impact player rule. Harik Pandya is not the only one. He is the one who plays more matches and cricket. Especially in the white ball cricket, Rishabh Pant has also been the captain. KL Rahul has also been the captain. So if there are more matches and injuries, there will be many changes. And there are more formats, you will see things like this. But the best thing you will see is that you have announced to Shubman Gill in three formats of vice-captain. So you are planning and you are looking ahead with him,” he added.

Hardik Pandya will be seen in action for India in the 3-match Sri Lanka T20I series starting on July 27.

