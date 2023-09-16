SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

SW Desk

Sep 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi revealed that it was a chaotic experience while serving as a chief selector of the Pakistan team for a brief period of time. The Men in Green was knocked out of the Asia Cup 2023 following a last-ball thriller against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets using the DLS technique to advance to the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka chased down the total in the final ball of the game, as Charith Asalanka held his nerve at the end to guide his side to the second consecutive final of the continental event on their home soil.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi described his terrible month-long stint as the team’s head selector, during which the captain, coach, and players were not all oriented in the same way. He also claimed that there was no appropriate communication between the board, the players, and the coach.

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi. Image Credits: Twitter

“I came in as chief selector for one month. Believe me, there were so many problems. Captain had one choice, and the coach had another. Both give me different reports. Players give me different reports altogether. Communication is so broken, that I was baffled at how is this board even running. There is no coordination, no communication between these guys,” Shahid Afridi said.

In August, PCB appointed Mishab Ul Haq as the head of the cricket technical team, as Pakistan Cricket has been facing issues related to their domestic cricket and team selections in recent times as they have appointed a Cricket Technical Committee to recommend the overall structure of cricket in the country.

All The Seniors, Including Head Coach, Mickey Have To Talk To Him – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi reiterated that he would continue to have faith in the skipper Babar Azam. The former Pakistan captain emphasised the necessity of the senior players in the team and team director Mickey Arthur to speak with the captain about making decisions and developing a leadership mindset and urged them to support him in making tough decisions heading into the marquee event in India.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“We are going to the World Cup. All the seniors, including head coach, Mickey, have to talk to him. Make him strong. Don’t fear from making tough decisions. Don’t worry about losses. Either you win, or you learn.

“My issue is, you’ve been leading the side for 3 years. Come on. There are professionals around you. Talk to them and improve your captaincy. You’re a big player, but you would want people to also remember you as captain,” Shahid Afridi added.

Babar Azam has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide their team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the prolific Pakistan batter will have a huge captaincy test in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shahid Afridi

Related Article
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals &#8211; S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side&#8217;s Performance In Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight
Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

Sep 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

