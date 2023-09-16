Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important – Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill said that winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka would help the Indian side by giving a much-needed momentum going into the ODI World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceedingly well in the Continental event comprehensively beating the high-quality teams.
In their six-run loss in the Asia Cup Super Four encounter, Indian batters—aside from centurion Shubman Gill—struggled against Bangladesh spinners on a wicket that gave turn and grip, as Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja failing to make a valuable contribution for the side in a dead rubber.
Speaking to the media after the team’s loss against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill emphasized the importance of winning the final against Sri Lanka, which would help them to gain momentum into the marquee event in India and believes that the team gave an extra few runs to the Bangladesh lower-order batters, which cost them the game in Colombo.
“Winning the (Asia Cup) final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important,”
“It is also important to maintain that momentum because losing in one or two matches can add pressure. Winning here will give us a lot of momentum and confidence going into the World Cup.”
