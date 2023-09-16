SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important – Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka

SW Desk

Sep 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important &#8211; Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill said that winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka would help the Indian side by giving a much-needed momentum going into the ODI World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceedingly well in the Continental event comprehensively beating the high-quality teams.

In their six-run loss in the Asia Cup Super Four encounter, Indian batters—aside from centurion Shubman Gill—struggled against Bangladesh spinners on a wicket that gave turn and grip, as Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja failing to make a valuable contribution for the side in a dead rubber.

Speaking to the media after the team’s loss against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill emphasized the importance of winning the final against Sri Lanka, which would help them to gain momentum into the marquee event in India and believes that the team gave an extra few runs to the Bangladesh lower-order batters, which cost them the game in Colombo.

“Winning the (Asia Cup) final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important,” 

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“It is also important to maintain that momentum because losing in one or two matches can add pressure. Winning here will give us a lot of momentum and confidence going into the World Cup.”

“I don’t think we have lost any momentum. I think we gave away extra 10-15 runs to their (Bangladesh) lower-order batters, but that apart we played some good cricket”. Shubman Gill said
India decided to rest five frontline players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj for the Bangladesh match, as they brought in Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur for the game.

Hopefully, We Can Execute These Lessons In The Final Of Asia Cup And The World Cup – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill feels that this kind of thing can happen in tricky wickets, where the batters may find it difficult to adapt themselves to the condition, and believes that Sri Lanka will walk into the final with great momentum after a thrilling win over Pakistan.
“But these things happen on such kinds of wickets. Hopefully, we can execute these lessons in the final (of Asia Cup) and the World Cup.” 
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter
“I think they (SL) have great momentum with them. The way they won the last match (against Pakistan) was great to see. We will have to pull up our socks, and we have to be at our 100 per cent to beat them,” Shubman Gill added.
India will take on host nation Sri Lanka in the finals of the marquee event in Colombo and the Men in Blue will be challenged by Dasun Shanaka-led side in front of their home crowd, who are expected to be full numbers to support their team on Sunday.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Shubman Gill

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Backbone Of This Indian Team &#8211; Mohammad Kaif Praises Indian All-rounder For Contribution To The Team
Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Is The Backbone Of This Indian Team – Mohammad Kaif Praises Indian All-rounder For Contribution To The Team

Sep 17, 2023, 4:33 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important &#8211; Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important – Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 3:53 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Definitely Very Special For Us &#8211; Shubman Gill Delighted With The Knock Of Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023: Definitely Very Special For Us – Shubman Gill Delighted With The Knock Of Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Against Pakistan

Sep 12, 2023, 12:49 PM

Asia Cup 2023: The Most Important Goal For Me As A Player Right Now Is To Win World Cup 2023 &#8211; Shubman Gill
Asia Cup 2023: The Most Important Goal For Me As A Player Right Now Is To Win World Cup 2023 – Shubman Gill

Sep 11, 2023, 10:21 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is A Quality Player And There&#8217;s No Doubt About That &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Backs Young Indian Opener To Come Good
Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is A Quality Player And There’s No Doubt About That – Harbhajan Singh Backs Young Indian Opener To Come Good

Sep 5, 2023, 2:56 PM

Asia Cup 2023: We Saw Him Play Some Big Shots And Sweep &#8211; Sanjay Bangar Decodes Virat Kohli&#8217;s Preparations Ahead Of The Continental Event
Asia Cup 2023: We Saw Him Play Some Big Shots And Sweep – Sanjay Bangar Decodes Virat Kohli’s Preparations Ahead Of The Continental Event

Aug 27, 2023, 1:34 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links