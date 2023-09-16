Asia Cup 2023: Gaining Momentum At The Right Time Is Important – Shubman Gill Wants To Win The Asia Cup Final Against Sri Lanka

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill said that winning the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka would help the Indian side by giving a much-needed momentum going into the ODI World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceedingly well in the Continental event comprehensively beating the high-quality teams.

In their six-run loss in the Asia Cup Super Four encounter, Indian batters—aside from centurion Shubman Gill—struggled against Bangladesh spinners on a wicket that gave turn and grip, as Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja failing to make a valuable contribution for the side in a dead rubber.

Speaking to the media after the team’s loss against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill emphasized the importance of winning the final against Sri Lanka, which would help them to gain momentum into the marquee event in India and believes that the team gave an extra few runs to the Bangladesh lower-order batters, which cost them the game in Colombo.

“Winning the (Asia Cup) final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important,”

“It is also important to maintain that momentum because losing in one or two matches can add pressure. Winning here will give us a lot of momentum and confidence going into the World Cup.”

“I don’t think we have lost any momentum. I think we gave away extra 10-15 runs to their (Bangladesh) lower-order batters, but that apart we played some good cricket”. Shubman Gill said

India decided to rest five frontline players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj for the Bangladesh match, as they brought in Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav , Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur for the game.

Hopefully, We Can Execute These Lessons In The Final Of Asia Cup And The World Cup – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill feels that this kind of thing can happen in tricky wickets, where the batters may find it difficult to adapt themselves to the condition, and believes that Sri Lanka will walk into the final with great momentum after a thrilling win over Pakistan.

“But these things happen on such kinds of wickets. Hopefully, we can execute these lessons in the final (of Asia Cup) and the World Cup.”

“I think they (SL) have great momentum with them. The way they won the last match (against Pakistan) was great to see. We will have to pull up our socks, and we have to be at our 100 per cent to beat them,” Shubman Gill added.

India will take on host nation Sri Lanka in the finals of the marquee event in Colombo and the Men in Blue will be challenged by Dasun Shanaka-led side in front of their home crowd, who are expected to be full numbers to support their team on Sunday.