SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time

SW Desk

Sep 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has picked former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as the greatest off-spinner of all time edging over players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh on the list of the game’s all-time greats.

Saqlain played for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004. He played 49 Test matches and 169 ODIs for Men in Green and dismissed over 400 batters during his playing days. But he will be remembered always for the bowling slog overs for Pakistan and his variations while bowling off spinning deliveries making a name for himself as a lot-time great in International Cricket.

Gautam Gambhir has faced top-quality spinners throughout his career in International Cricket and his teammates in the domestic and Indian Premier League, as he played against the likes of Muthiah Muralitharan, Saeed Ajmal, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin in the game.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir has picked Saqlain Mushtaq as the greatest off-spinner in the game, as feels that the Pakistan spinner was different level altogether at his peak and hailed the Ex-Pak spinner for his brilliant bowling in the death overs of the game and recalled the incident of him facing Mushtaq during a England series

“I think nobody was better than Saqlain Mushtaq. I played Muralitharan a lot and batted against Saeed Ajmal, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashwin as well, but at his peak, Mushtaq was different. He was the one who introduced Doosra.

Gautam Gambhir, PC- Twitter
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“How many spinners were there at that time who used to bowl in the last 10 overs? People say that I play spin bowling well, but when I went on the England tour and played Saqlain Mushtaq.

“At that time, he was totally unfit, but still, the way the ball was coming out of his hand, I don’t think there was any better off-spinner than him at his peak,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Saqlain Mushtaq was one of the few bowlers who troubled the high-quality players with his bowling during his playing days. The off-spinner invented a delivery (doosra) which later on became the surprise delivery for many other successful bowlers in the world.

Doosra was a very effective option as it confused batsmen from all over the world. He was one of the most important players for Pakistan picking up crucial wickets for them in the middle and slog overs.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir

Harbhajan Singh

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

Saqlain Mushtaq

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals &#8211; S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side&#8217;s Performance In Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight
Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

Sep 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links