Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Give Him A Little Appreciation – Wasim Akram Baffled By The Statistics Of Jasprit Bumrah Outplaying Babar Azam In A Poll

SW Desk

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Give Him A Little Appreciation – Wasim Akram Baffled By The Statistics Of Jasprit Bumrah Outplaying Babar Azam In A Poll

Legendary Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was not happy with the stats that circulated in the show organized by the broadcaster during the game between India and Pakistan, where a poll was asked to choose between Babar Azam and Jasprit Bumrah.

The world had been eagerly awaiting the showdown between Babar Azam and Jasprit Bumrah, the two best players of the current generation. Their last meeting before the Asia Cup came during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Pakistan skipper played with a lot of authority to finish the game for his side alongside Mohammad Rizwan in Dubai.

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram (Credits: Twitter)

During the mid-innings show, Star Sports organized a poll asking viewers to choose between Bumrah and Babar, who could have the favour in the contest. However, when the results went overwhelmingly in favour of the Indian pacer, Akram wasn’t too pleased with the result on board.

“You guys are making these stats up. What? Babar is the No. 1 batter in the world. I mean, come on guys. Give him a little appreciation. Make it 3 per cent at least. It will be a great battle. One of the top bowlers in world cricket against the No. 1 batter in the world, who apparently has just a 2 per cent chance against him,” Wasim Akram said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looked extremely uncomfortable against the swing bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian speedster dominated Babar during their brief encounter, as the batter found no clue about the swing and seam of the Indian pacers upfront and it was Pandya, who ended his stay at the wicket.

In the 10th over of Pakistan’s innings, Pandya was able to deliver a sharp delivery inside that went straight through Babar’s defence and crashed into the stumps.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

The Indian team selectors and management are extremely cautious with the fitness of the Indian speedster, as his form will be crucial for the Indian team going into the mega event later this year. Bumrah’s progress is good news for the Indian team as the experience of the players will be handy for the Indian team going into the World Cup.

India will face Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 12 and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to seal a victory in the second game of the Super 4 stage to give the Indian team a good chance to make into the finals of the continental event.

