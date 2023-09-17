SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Gives A Lot Of Balance To The Team Being An All-rounder – Sanjay Bangar

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Gives A Lot Of Balance To The Team Being An All-rounder &#8211; Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for providing much-needed balance in the playing 11 going into the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The 29-year-old has been an invaluable asset for the Men in Blue since his debut for the Indian team.

Hardik Pandya has been an X-factor player for the Indian team in white-ball cricket, as the all-rounder gives a proper 6th bowling option in the team, who can provide vital breakthroughs with the new ball and old ball and deliver with the bat for the Men in Blue lower-down the order.

Speaking to the PTI, Sanjay Bangar thinks that Hardik Pandya brings a lot of balance to the team and has developed his skillsets over the years in international cricket. He also thinks that Pandya has worked hard to improve his fitness in recent years.

Sanjay Bangar
Sanjay Bangar Credits: Twitter

“He has matured a lot over the years. He had some setbacks in terms of his fitness but he has now worked hard to reach where he is now. He has shouldered the responsibilities very well and is captaining India in T20s. He gives a lot of balance to the team being an all-rounder,” Sanjay Bangar said

There is no doubt that Hardik Pandya is the best all-rounder for India at the moment in the white-ball format of the game. The 29-year-old balances this Indian team perfectly and his form with both bat and ball and his role will be crucial for the Indian team going into the important World Cup year.

I Think India Has A Strong And Complete Bowling Line-up Going Into The World Cup – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar feels that India has got one of the best fast-bowling attacks going into the World Cup, as they have got experienced bowlers in their lineup. He believes that Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya would be crucial for the team’s bowling at the ODI World Cup.

“We have one of the best attacks going into the World Cup. We have two fine new ball bowlers in Bumrah and Siraj, and then there is the experienced Shami. Kuldeep (Yadav) has so many variations, as he offers a wicket-taking option.”

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“(Ravindra) Jadeja too is around. As we spoke earlier, Hardik does give India a wonderful option with the ball. Overall, I think India has a strong and complete bowling line-up going into the World Cup,” Sanjay Bangar added.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and their ability to offer balance in the playing 11 helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories in recent years.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Sanjay Bangar

