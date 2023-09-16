Asia Cup 2023: “He Hasn’t Quite Found Or Decoded…” – Matthew Hayden On Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Approach In ODI Cricket

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels that Suryakumar Yadav was desperate to prove his worth in the ODI Cricket after his failure against Bangladesh in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. He cites him as an example from his own playing days with Australia when he had to wait for his chance in international cricket despite performing well in domestic cricket.

At 94/4, Suryakumar joined Shubman Gill in the middle as the pair put up 45 runs for the fifth wicket. Yadav was dismissed after scoring 26 off of 34 balls before overuse of the sweep shot cost his wicket against Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling in the 33rd over.

Matthew Hayden stated that while he recognized Yadav’s desperation to succeed for India, as he was exceptional for the domestic and IPL teams in white-ball cricket, and feels that he hasn’t found his usual best in the ODI cricket of the game for India.

“I really understand the mindset. Because I sat for seven years without getting a game for Australia. You have these moments when you perform incredibly well for your state, and in Suryakumar Yadav’s case, in first-class and IPL cricket, where his strike rate is 170+. When it comes to ODIs, he hasn’t quite found, or decoded, what’s his game going to be,” Matthew Hayden said.

Suryakumar Yadav’s form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team in the 50-over format. The Mumbai-born batter has scored only two half-centuries in the 27 matches, he has played so far in ODIs with a poor average of 24.41.

The Harder You Chase It, The Farther It Seems To Get Away – Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden lamented the situation, saying that Suryakumar Yadav was trying to play more of the defensive shots against the Bangladesh team and. He feels that he works extremely hard to make a name for himself in the ODI version of the game and thinks he will play a significant part in the mega tournament in India.

“Tonight, he just played ‘get out of the jail’ shots, trying to get those lack of respect runs. Even when Jadeja came to play, he was going bang-bang-bang with Shubman Gill powering away. That takes a lot of confidence internally.

“You have to be right at the top of your game. When you are fighting so hard to find respect from your country in that one format, the harder you chase it, the farther it seems to get away. So, I do feel for Suryakumar Yadav, who I think has a huge role to play in this World Cup,” Matthew Hayden added.

The Indian team management handed Suryakumar Yadav the new role of the finisher at the No.6 spot in the ODI team after his poor performance at the No.4 spot but once again failed to make an impact for the side in the given opportunity.