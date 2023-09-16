SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: It Was Such A Strange Innings Because All He Wanted To Do Was Sweep – Deep Dasgupta Slams Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Approach Against Bangladesh

SW Desk

Sep 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM

Asia Cup 2023: It Was Such A Strange Innings Because All He Wanted To Do Was Sweep &#8211; Deep Dasgupta Slams Suryakumar Yadav&#8217;s Batting Approach Against Bangladesh

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta wasn’t too pleased with the batting approach of Suryakumar Yadav against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup. The Indian 360 degree struggled to get going in the middle overs failing to make a significant contribution to the team on a tricky chase in Colombo.

Having reached the finals of the continental event, the Indian team opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli in their playing 11 for the clash against Bangladesh to provide opportunities to Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav once failed to utilize the opportunity given to him in One-day Internationals and was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Speaking on Star Sports, Deep Dasgupta was surprised and disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav trying to play only sweep shots of the spinners despite having a vast array of shots in his batting arsenal and believes that Yadav worked extremely hard to play that shot even though he was only able to connect on a few occasions, which ultimately led to his dismissal in the game.

Deep Dasgupta
Deep Dasgupta Credits: Twitter

“It was very strange for me because it seemed like that the only shot that he wanted to play was a sweep. I mean we have generally seen him being so good against the spinners, going over extra cover, mid-off, he has other options. It was such a strange innings because all he wanted to do was sweep.

“I can understand that he is struggling. I can understand when you go out there, you connect with a few and you feel confident. He was struggling to play that shot and he still went for it anyway,” Deep Dasgupta said.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Credits: Twitter

After a string of poor performances in the previous two ODI series against West Indies and Australia Suryakumar Yadav was selected in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup in India and was given a chance in the dead rubber against Bangladesh, but he once again fell short of making an impact for the Indian side.

The World No.1 T20 batter hasn’t established himself in the 50-over format of international cricket failing to make an impact in the given opportunities. The star batter can take the game away from the opponents in a quick time but has struggled to get going in the ODI cricket and would look to work on his batting before going into the marquee event in India.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Deep Dasgupta

India National Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav

