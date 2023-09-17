SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: I Have Tattooed Indian Cricket Close To My Cricket – Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On His Potential Return To Indian Team During World Cup

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM

Asia Cup 2023: I Have Tattooed Indian Cricket Close To My Cricket &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On His Potential Return To Indian Team During World Cup

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about his potential return to the Indian team during the ODI World Cup in India if the team requires his services at any point in time. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were chosen over the Tamil Nadu spinner in Team India’s 15-man selection for the marquee event in India.

The 15-member squad for the event had no surprises as the selectors and management retained the core group for the World Cup, as the team stuck to the tried and tested players in the last couple of years. India has not announced any reserves or backup options for the team that will participate in the upcoming marquee event.

Axar Patel had many blows to his wrist and forearm area while batting in the Super Four game on Friday, according to the report, however, the severity of the injury has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, The Left arm all-rounder was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 finals against Sri Lanka with young off-spinner Washington Sundar being called up as a backup option to the team.

Speaking on his potential return to the team, Ravichandran Ashwin said that he would be available for the team selection at any moment having played for the country in the last 14-15 years, and promised to give his 100 per cent in the field when provided an opportunity.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin Credits: Twitter

“I have been playing for the last 14-15 years for Team India. I have had my great moments. I have had my fair share of failures too. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 per cent,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Ashwin last played an ODI in South Africa at the start of 2022 and last played for the Indian team in white-ball cricket in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Even taking into consideration the off-spinning variety he brings, it’s difficult to see how he might possibly enter the fray at the last minute.

The Indian cricket team is under a lot of pressure from both fans and players to end their long wait for an ICC title. The team has not performed well in ICC competitions recently, including their loss in the 2023 WTC final, and the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to their best foot forward to win the championship in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Once You&#8217;re In The Playoffs, You&#8217;re A Game Away &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Once You’re In The Playoffs, You’re A Game Away – Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links