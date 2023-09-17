Asia Cup 2023: I Have Tattooed Indian Cricket Close To My Cricket – Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On His Potential Return To Indian Team During World Cup

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about his potential return to the Indian team during the ODI World Cup in India if the team requires his services at any point in time. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were chosen over the Tamil Nadu spinner in Team India’s 15-man selection for the marquee event in India.

The 15-member squad for the event had no surprises as the selectors and management retained the core group for the World Cup, as the team stuck to the tried and tested players in the last couple of years. India has not announced any reserves or backup options for the team that will participate in the upcoming marquee event.

Axar Patel had many blows to his wrist and forearm area while batting in the Super Four game on Friday, according to the report, however, the severity of the injury has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, The Left arm all-rounder was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 finals against Sri Lanka with young off-spinner Washington Sundar being called up as a backup option to the team.

Speaking on his potential return to the team, Ravichandran Ashwin said that he would be available for the team selection at any moment having played for the country in the last 14-15 years, and promised to give his 100 per cent in the field when provided an opportunity.

“I have been playing for the last 14-15 years for Team India. I have had my great moments. I have had my fair share of failures too. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 per cent,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Ashwin last played an ODI in South Africa at the start of 2022 and last played for the Indian team in white-ball cricket in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Even taking into consideration the off-spinning variety he brings, it’s difficult to see how he might possibly enter the fray at the last minute.

The Indian cricket team is under a lot of pressure from both fans and players to end their long wait for an ICC title. The team has not performed well in ICC competitions recently, including their loss in the 2023 WTC final, and the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to their best foot forward to win the championship in India.