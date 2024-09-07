Following her departure from the WWE due to injury reasons in 2017, Summer Rae has always expressed her desire to come back to the company for one final stint. However, in recent years, the global professional wrestling brand has seemingly now shown interest in bringing her back especially considering that she’s already become 37 and has the least to offer something in wrestling. Irrespective of the situation, the two parties are still on good terms.

Signed a contract in 2011, Summer Rae started her wrestling career under the development territories of WWE. Her work in the Florida Championship Wrestling was loved by the fans which led her to work on NXT. In 2013, she came to the main roster of WWE holding the hands of Fandango. She primarily acted as the dancing partner of Fandango before a love interest was also shown between the two.

The act also became very popular with the WWE Universe and fans also got to see some backstory behind the two through the WWE Total Divas reality TV series. The option is still open for a reunion between the two as dictated by Summer Rae on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast.

Summer Rae reveals the current condition of her former dancing partner Fandango

She admittedly showed interest in returning to the squared circle. The former WWE Superstar also specifically mentioned a possible spot for a future Royal Rumble match before proceeding to discuss her former dancing partner Fandango. Summer Rae is open to the idea of getting herself paired up with him after having a one-off signing reunion, last year.

“I would a trillion percent do a second round with Dango. I love Curt, he’s so great. Seen him recently. He looks amazing. He’s doing really well. I think he’s engaged. Things are, you know, kayfabe (she laughed). It’s great with him so, we need a little Fandango reunion because it’s over,” Summer Rae continued.

“We did one signing last year and we had a line around the corner like we were Hulk Hogan. It was crazy,” Summer Rae said. (quotes courtesy POST Wrestling)

Initially, WWE decided to push Fandango as an upper mid-carder after he made his main roster debut while Summer Rae only played the role of a valet of Fandango. As time progressed, the latter broke out into the wrestling scene on her own. In the process, she picked up a severe spinal injury that led her to call it a quit from in-ring competition.

