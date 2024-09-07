Maria Kanellis was last called a WWE Superstar in 2020 before getting released by the company amid a mass budget cut. She eventually landed a deal alongside her husband Mike Kanellis in All Elite Wrestling to appear for the Ring of Honor TV content. However, in recent times female talents have barely been utilized on such TV appearances which led to doubts about her wrestling career.

With AEW taking over ROH, the latter promotion is less emphasized, per many fans and critics. Maria Kanellis has long been involved with ROH and at one point, she also acted as one of the officials for the betterment of the women’s division of the company and she just hopes that the promotion does get more importance in the future.

Maria Kanellis on ROH's future positioning

While speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Maria Kanellis mentioned now that the biggest event of the All Elite Wrestling, All In London is over, Ring of Honor should get the focus and attention so that it can reconnect with the audience and figure out how it fits into the world of professional wrestling.

“There’s a lot of wrestling out there right now. I think with where it’s positioned and how it’s positioned, it makes it really tough. I’m hopeful that after Wembley, Ring of Honor’s able to get a little bit of a footing again,” Maria Kanellis explained. “Maybe we can continue working on how to market it and how to reconnect with our audience and where does Ring of Honor fit in this world of wrestling right now.”

Maria Kanellis on how ROH could be used for AEW’s launching pad

The First Lady of professional wrestling added that Ring of Honor should be made a developmental territory for All Elite Wrestling where young talents can come and prove their potential before they could eventually be sent to the main roster of AEW. However, it was added that she doesn’t make any decisions in the company.

“I feel like Ring of Honor should be the place where young talent comes and they grow and I think that it should be its own thing, it should be a place where it’s almost a camp of, what do ya got? And see it, you know?” added Maria Kanellis. (quotes POST Wrestling)

Working for the WWE, IMPACT/TNA, NJPW, ROH, and AEW, Maria Kanellis is one of the very few talents to have worked for the top 5 wrestling promotions throughout her career. For almost the entire time of her AEW tenure, she’s worked for ROH but amid health concerns and lack of creative plans, she might be inching close to the end of her wrestling career.