The biggest discovery of All Elite Wrestling for the year 2024 appeared to be Mariah May who now resides on the top of the brand as the reigning women’s world champion. Defeating Toni Storm at All In PPV in her home country of England was the biggest win of her career that came in late August but she’s not booked to perform at this weekend’s All Out event.

With just a few hours remaining for the annual show of All Elite Wrestling, Mariah May is yet to be announced in a match. Irrespective of a title defense scheduled on the show, it appears that she might have to make an appearance to fulfill her contractual obligations with the company.

Mariah May won’t defend her women’s title at AEW All Out

Speaking on Brandon Walker on Rasslin’, Mariah May was asked about not being on the match card for AEW All Out. When asked if the people of Chicago would be able to see her, she expressed her hatred toward the city while staying in her TV character. It was assumed by her that she might show her face on that night, but she did not think she would defend her title.

“Maybe. I mean, Chicago’s not exactly a place I enjoy spending time. It’s not particularly a place I would want to go, but unfortunately, I have contractual obligations I have to fulfill,” Mariah May stated.

“So I might show my face. I’m still thinking about this celebration I haven’t had yet. So that’s a pay-per-view, kind of feels like a big deal.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

As seen on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May went up against a strong opponent in Nyla Rose in what appeared to be the first-ever title defense of her championship reign. Despite going up against a strong opponent like Rose, May showed resiliency and picked up a clean pin-fall win after connecting with the Storm Zero finisher to retain.

Signing with the AEW in late 2023, Mariah May was inserted into the personal saga with Toni Storm inspired by “All About Eve” and “Sunset Boulevard” flicks. Then she betrayed her mentor in July after winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her the title shot at AEW All In 2024.