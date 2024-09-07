Mariah May started to shine bright at the very top of the AEW women’s division starting from AEW All In 2024 PPV show that went down by the end of last month. New championship reigns started at the PPV that went down from the Wembley Stadium in London, England. In the second match of the United Kingdom PPV, the home-country favorite defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship.

One of the most discussed storylines of this year’s AEW programming thus culminated in At All. The highly personal storyline between the two came into play at the finish of the match which saw Storm hesitating before hitting Mariah May with the heel shoe that Storm used to turn on her back in July. This allowed the challenger to connect with a pair of knee strikes and then the Storm Zero finisher to secure the pinfall victory.

Looking back on her big win during an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’, Mariah May pinpointed the best part about beating Toni Storm for the title. She was happy to take out her former mentor for good at All In as she also headed to a hiatus for an indefinite timespan,

“Honestly, my favorite part was that I ended Toni Storm’s reign. Winning the championship is amazing — it’s my first world championship — but the fact that I got to destroy Toni Storm was my favorite.”

Mariah May waited for a perfect moment for her heel-turn

Mariah May and Toni Storm have remained besties with each other for the better part of early 2024. May then ended up winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at Storm’s Women’s World Championship and thereby she attacked the champion on the night of that win to start this blood-spilling feud.

During the interview, Mariah May was also asked about why she chose that moment to turn on her mentor, and in return, she mentioned how she had earned her moment en route to All In in a way where she could always have hurt her the most.

“It’s all about Mariah, and not Toni Storm,” Mariah May continued. “It gave me extra weeks to get into her head. Toni always felt like she was a mum to me, and I felt like the longer I could drag this out, the more I could hurt her. … I’m pretty sure that’s why I won at Wembley, because she is a fantastic wrestler.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

AEW head-honcho Tony Khan has openly discussed the fact that the primary inspiration for this angle between Mariah May and Toni Storm came from the 1950 Hollywood film “All About Eve,” which tells the story of an aging actor and an obsessive fan who entered the actor’s life for future betrayals.