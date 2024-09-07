Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female superstars of the current era of the WWE who is residing on the Raw brand. Being the top babyface superstar of the women’s division, the former champion also expectedly has to deal with a lot of negativities like her predecessors used to have. Being a public figure, she has to be prepared to handle these situations all the time.

Opening up about the toxic experiences that Rhea Ripley is having on social media, she mentioned how people should be investing more in some fruitful things instead of just throwing trash at people like her. The former women’s world champion also instructed the negative fans to enjoy their lives and keep themselves attached to reality in the post.

“The funniest thing about the discourse going on atm is that certain people can’t comprehend what hard work and dedication is so they narrow it down to the obscene trash I just saw … Instead of making up delusional stories to make yourself feel better about your actions and lack of self worth, how about you attempt to put some effort into your sad ass life,” Rhea Ripley wrote on X. “Enjoy YOUR life, make good decisions, and touch some grass.”

WWE’s Liv Morgan Open To Participate In Dancing With The Stars Dancing Competition

Rhea Ripley – Liv Morgan feud continues on WWE Raw

Keeping in touch with her fans, Rhea Ripley remains active on social media to keep posted them about updates from her life. Besides, these platforms also served a key role in her feud with reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan over the course of the summer with the two last competing in a match during last weekend’s Bash In Berlin event.

The team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest achieved sweet revenge at the latest bygone 2024 WWE premium live event by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Despite interferences from Judgment Day members during the match, the combo also known as the Terror Twins came out victorious.

The final sequence of the match saw Rhea Ripley pinning Liv Morgan for the win after hitting her with the Riptide finisher. The clean pinfall win also earned her a future championship match from Morgan which should go down at Bad Blood, next month.