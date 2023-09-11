Asia Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match To Resume On Time At 3 PM IST With No Rain In Sight In Colombo- Reports

The much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage is expected to resume on time at 3 PM IST in Colombo’s R Premadasa stadium on September 11, 2023, the reserve day.

On September 10, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Green came into this encounter with an unchanged XI from the last game. India had to make two changes as Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul came into the side for Mohammad Shami and Shreyas Iyer, who suffered back spasms.

The opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a positive start, with the latter doing the bulk of the scoring. They accumulated 61 runs in the first powerplay and went on to add 121 runs for the first wicket.

However, Pakistan was able to comfortably control the run flow when Rohit (56) and Shubman (58) were both bowled out in consecutive overs. Before the game was stopped by rain, India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Batting in the middle are Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who is taking part in his first game following an injury.

The groundstaff tried their best to dry the outfield and patches near the pitch to restart the game, but the outfield remained wet and it was decided to activate the reserve day.

Match Expected To Resume On Time On Reserve Day

On the morning of the reserve day for the Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Super Four match, the weather in Colombo alternated between being sunny and cloudy.

However, the prediction for the afternoon has marginally improved, with most predicting only a 50%–60% likelihood of precipitation. According to some forecasts, the possibility of rain is more significant in the evening than in the afternoon. The sun is out, the covers are off, and there are clouds in the distance, which is terrific news for fans. The ground hasn’t been examined by the umpires yet.

India only batted for 24.1 overs on Sunday and will resume their innings at 3 pm local time if there is no further rain, with the aim being to play a full 50-over match.

There could be a scenario where more than 50 overs have been played but Pakistan has not batted the minimum amount of 20 overs necessary for an ODI to be completed because rain only arrives in the evening and washes any further play out.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: He Is A Massive Temptation To Play In A Big Game – Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Play World Cup For Team India