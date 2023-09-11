SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match To Resume On Time At 3 PM IST With No Rain In Sight In Colombo- Reports

Jatin

Sep 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM

Asia Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match To Resume On Time At 3 PM IST With No Rain In Sight In Colombo- Reports

The much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage is expected to resume on time at 3 PM IST in Colombo’s R Premadasa stadium on September 11, 2023, the reserve day.

On September 10, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Green came into this encounter with an unchanged XI from the last game. India had to make two changes as Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul came into the side for Mohammad Shami and Shreyas Iyer, who suffered back spasms.

The opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a positive start, with the latter doing the bulk of the scoring. They accumulated 61 runs in the first powerplay and went on to add 121 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

However, Pakistan was able to comfortably control the run flow when Rohit (56) and Shubman (58) were both bowled out in consecutive overs. Before the game was stopped by rain, India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Batting in the middle are Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who is taking part in his first game following an injury.

The groundstaff tried their best to dry the outfield and patches near the pitch to restart the game, but the outfield remained wet and it was decided to activate the reserve day.

Match Expected To Resume On Time On Reserve Day

On the morning of the reserve day for the Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Super Four match, the weather in Colombo alternated between being sunny and cloudy.

However, the prediction for the afternoon has marginally improved, with most predicting only a 50%–60% likelihood of precipitation. According to some forecasts, the possibility of rain is more significant in the evening than in the afternoon. The sun is out, the covers are off, and there are clouds in the distance, which is terrific news for fans. The ground hasn’t been examined by the umpires yet.

Asia Cup 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Credits: Twitter

India only batted for 24.1 overs on Sunday and will resume their innings at 3 pm local time if there is no further rain, with the aim being to play a full 50-over match.

There could be a scenario where more than 50 overs have been played but Pakistan has not batted the minimum amount of 20 overs necessary for an ODI to be completed because rain only arrives in the evening and washes any further play out.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: He Is A Massive Temptation To Play In A Big Game – Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Play World Cup For Team India

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India

Pakistan

Related Article
&#8216;Shreyas Iyer Should Get Replaced In World Cup Squad&#8217;- Gautam Gambhir
‘Shreyas Iyer Should Get Replaced In World Cup Squad’- Gautam Gambhir

Sep 18, 2023, 2:56 PM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain
IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain

Sep 17, 2023, 2:37 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India&#8217;s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India’s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

Sep 14, 2023, 5:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match
Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

Sep 13, 2023, 1:40 PM

Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli

Sep 12, 2023, 4:15 PM

