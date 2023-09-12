SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: It’s Kuldeep Yadav, Can’t Look Beyond Him – Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate With His Choice Of Player Of The Match For Pakistan Game

SW Desk

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM

Asia Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Kuldeep Yadav, Can&#8217;t Look Beyond Him &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate With His Choice Of Player Of The Match For Pakistan Game

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir picked Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav as his choice of player of the match against Pakistan over the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, who was originally awarded the player of the match for his unbeaten 122-run knock against Pakistan on Monday.

Virat Kohli was brilliant against the Men in Green as the Indian veteran built his innings very well alongside comeback man KL Rahul in the crucial Super 4 match of the 2023 Asia Cup. The former Indian skipper became the fastest Indian batter to score 13000 runs in International Cricket surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and has scored his 47th century in ODI Cricket.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the completion of the game, Gautam Gambhir claimed that Kuldeep Yadav should be given the Player of the Match award because all Indian batters performed exceptionally well on a wicket that offered swing and seam movements and feels that Kuldeep Yadav’s spell against the high-quality Pakistan batters was the match-winning spell for India, which shows the quality of his bowling.

“For me, it’s Kuldeep Yadav. Can’t look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), and Shubman Gill got the fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone gets five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters, who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment”.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa, or New Zealand because they don’t play spin that well. This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep… Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Kuldeep Yadav completed the game with a five-wicket haul as Pakistan struggled against the left-arm wrist spinner. Yadav was key to India’s dominance as he shut out the entire middle order and opener Fakhar Zaman with brilliance with the ball past the powerplay and can be crucial for the team’s success in the continental event going forward.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The left-arm spinner has shown the ability to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs, which has provided a different dimension to India’s bowling, as the World Cup games could be played on slow wickets in India, which may assist the spinner in the middle overs.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan National Cricket Team

NEWS

Related Article
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals &#8211; S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side&#8217;s Performance In Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight
Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

Sep 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links