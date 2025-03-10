John Cena turned the professional wrestling scene upside down at Elimination Chamber and Nikki Bella has loved every bit of the happening. Being his ex and a bonafide former heel on WWE television, the celebrity star of the ongoing Traitors season 3 recently depicted this heel-turn of John Cena to be a gift for the fans.

Appearing on the red carpet of the recently bygone Queen of the Ring movie premiere in Los Angeles, Brie Bella admitted that seeing her sister Nikki Bella step back into the squared circle, renewed her passion for wrestling, once again. Touching down various other topics including today’s women’s wrestling, the two former WWE Divas also discussed the heel-turn of John Cena.

“It’s about time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss,” Brie Bella didn’t hold back her excitement.

Nikki Bella thinks John Cena’s giving a gift to the WWE fans

Nikki Bella took things further stating that this is the best that John Cena could have planned for the WWE Universe in his farewell tour. Already the villainous turn went well-planned at Elimination Chamber and she can’t wait to watch the story-telling unfold in the coming weeks on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

“It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing,” Nikki Bella quipped. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Brie and Nikki Bella aren’t the only ones from the circuit to have known their opinion on John Cena’s heel turn. Rather, it came a bit late from their side given the ton of history that they shared in real life. Cena had dated the elder Bella since 2012 through the heyday of their careers in the WWE in mid-2010s.

After Nikki Bella’s career came to a halt due to a career-threatening neck concussion, John Cena also got engaged to her during her brief comeback stint in 2016-17. However, the two ultimately called off the relationship a year later in what marked the most publicized breakup in the history of sports entertainment.