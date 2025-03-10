A sudden AEW World title contract cash-in opportunity robbed Cope of winning the title at the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view show. Interestingly, it was Cope’s former best buddy, Christian Cage who entered the fray and caused the title match to him. This happened courtesy of Cage’s gauntlet match win at All In from Wembley Stadium last August.

In the main event of AEW Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley (c) defeated Christian Cage and Cope (Edge) in a Triple Threat Match to retain the AEW World Championship. Cage made a surprise appearance in the singles contest and made it a three-way upon signing his contract and inserting himself into the original bout of Mox and Adam “Cope” Copeland.

Appearing in a black hoodie, Cage pulled the referee Bryce Remsburg out of the ring after Cope hit Moxley with a spear and was about to pin him for the title. Cage then hit Cope with the metal case where his title match contract was kept.

Cage then hit his own spear on Cope after making the title match a three-way at AEW Revolution 2025 for a near-fall. He also followed up with a Killswitch, but Moxley applied a bulldog choke on him before he could make the cover. Cage further went for the pin but Moxley pulled him back and applied the chokehold to pass Cage out for the win.

AEW Revolution 2025: High-octane actions followed in the main event

Following the finishing sequence unfolded in the main event of AEW Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland laid Moxley out with a Swerve Stomp from a high guardrail to end the show. This appeared to be a message from Strickland after he earned the next title shot at the same PPV via his win over Ricochet.

Also at one point in AEW Revolution 2025, Moxley and Cope were laid out after a double-clothesline spot which led Wheeler Yuta to come out. After teasing a turn-on against Moxley, he re-aligned with him, going against Cope. Jay White came out to neutralize the scene, but he accidentally hit Cope with a metal case. White and Yuta then brawled their way to the back.