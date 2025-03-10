Things will seemingly be heated up on the Road to Wrestlemania as WWE Raw revisits World’s Most Famous Arena, tonight for a rare TV taping. Scheduled with a main event steel cage match featuring CM Punk and Seth Rollins, the show will also have the Undisputed WWE Champion attending the show.

PWInsider reports that the current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is now expected to appear on WWE Raw at the Madison Square Garden on March 10 which adds another date to his already stacked schedule. Coming out of a brutal Elimination Chamber night, Rhodes didn’t suffer any major injuries from the attack by John Cena.

As seen on Smackdown, he’s reportedly dealing with a bruise, a possible black eye, and a busted eardrum but that won’t stop him from making an appearance at the MSG for WWE Raw. At this time, WWE hasn’t officially included him into the lineup which keeps things in doubt about his TV appearance.

This week’s WWE Raw is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds on the red brand in a long time. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, WWE will be making a big change in presentation for the show. It was also noted WWE wanted to make room for more fans, and they scales back the stage setup.

Meltzer noted that the expectation is to fit between 17,000 and 18,000 people in the arena for WWE Raw,

“Monday’s Madison Square Garden Raw will not have the usual stage setting as they are trying to get in excess of 17,000 to 18,000 in for that show.”

WWE Raw March 10 episode match card

WWE Raw returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the March 10 episode on the Road to Wrestlemania for a rare TV taping just a night before NXT’s special episode of Roadblock at the same venue. The currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– Steel cage match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Tornado tag team match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

– Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to appear