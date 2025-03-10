The latest bygone episode of WWE Raw on Netflix was one of the most memorable episodes in a long time. It wrapped up with IYO SKY winning the Women’s World Championship which seemingly drew emotional reactions from all over the wrestling circuit and the winner itself. It also appears that the backstage scenario for SKY’s title win was nothing different.

While speaking to The Toronto Sun, Natalya Neidhart talked about the backstage reaction to IYO SKY’s title win and revealed that talents were even allowed to break traditional rules in light of this title change on WWE Raw. Revealing the backstage atmosphere, the legendary female WWE Superstar stated that everyone was excited for IYO.

It seems an entire group of WWE Raw talents watched the match, backstage from Gorilla, an area where the wrestlers are gathered right before they walk through the curtain. Natalya noted that this area is off-limits unless someone is scheduled to go into the ramp and then into the ring.

WWE Raw: Triple H allowed talents to gather in gorilla position

In an exception, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H allowed talents to see IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley up and close from the gorilla position. Once the match was over, IYO walked back into the scene which was still high with excitement. Natalya revealed how happy she and everyone else was for the Japanese talent, and the entire backstage crew celebrated the moment.

“We were all so excited for IYO. All of us backstage were watching the match—we actually watched it from Gorilla. That’s the place you go right before you walk through the curtain. It’s usually off-limits unless you’re about to go out, but Triple H knew how excited we were to see IYO vs. Rhea,” Natalya shared a glimpse of the backstage atmosphere upon conclusion of last week’s WWE Raw.

“We all wanted to sit there, watch it up close, and be part of the moment. When IYO walked back after the match, I was just so excited for her. Everyone was happy.”

In the presence of the Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. This win changed the course of Wrestlemania 41 as SKY is now scheduled to face Bianca at the Show of Shows.

