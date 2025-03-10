The City of Angels hosted a perfect ending to the long-going saga between Toni Storm and Mariah May as the duo locked horns in the rubber match. In the end, it was the champion who came out victorious in a match that was filled with blood all over the place which essentially turned out to be something no less than a horror movie.

In one of the co-main-events of AEW Revolution 2025, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Mariah May in The Hollywood Ending – Falls Count Anywhere match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. Both women were bleeding profusely during the match which was against the TV-PG rating.

Storm was the first to get busted open after May punched by Storm’s her in the face just after her wrist was dipped into a bucket of broken glass. After May entered the ring at AEW Revolution 2025, Storm was looking for a Hollywood entrance but May took the fight to her on the ramp.

May took Storm’s butler Luther out by kicking him over a table of champagne glasses but Storm took May out with a choke bomb to a table on the outside. The fight eventually spilled back in the ring at AEW Revolution 2025 with a glass getting involved as a result of a broken champagne bottle to Storm’s thigh.

AEW Revolution 2025: Sudden Cash-In Ruins Cope’s Title Match Opportunity

AEW Revolution 2025: Toni Storm sought ultimate revenge on Mariah May

The finish of this match at AEW Revolution 2025 appeared to be a perfect redemption-seeking moment for Toni Storm. In the end, Storm took multiple high-heel strikes to May’s head which was in return for May’s heel-turn on her, last summer. This was followed by a Storm Zero on a table on the entrance ramp which allowed Storm to pick up the pinfall win.

AEW Revolution 2025: Kenny Omega Wins Title; New Number-One Contender Crowned

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898918006203260997/

AEW Revolution 2025 went down from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, continuing Toni Storm’s title reign. Previously, Toni defeated May to become the AEW Women’s Champion at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. May was granted the rematch to regain the title she lost to Storm at Grand Slam. Back at All In PPV in August, May won the title after defeating Storm in her home country of England.