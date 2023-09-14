SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India’s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

Jatin

Sep 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India&#8217;s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

India pacer Mohammad Shami might get to play his second game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, when the Men in Blue clash with Bangladesh in their final Super 4s stage encounter on Friday, September 15.

With India already qualifying for the final of the tournament, which will be played on Sunday, September 17, the team management is looking to do some workload management given that Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are susceptible to back injuries and have been bowling for some time now.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will think deeply about whether to give as much game time as possible to its first-choice team or give an opportunity to some of the fringe players ahead of the World Cup at home next month.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled just 12 overs so far in the Asia Cup – five against Pakistan and seven against Sri Lanka. He did not play against Nepal. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has bowled 19.2 overs and Hardik Pandya 18 overs in this tournament.

Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Reports have suggested that Mohammed Shami might get a look-in against Bangladesh. And bringing in Mohammad Shami will also give the senior pacer some valuable real-match time under his belt before the quadrennial big bash, starting October 5.

Axar Patel’s Inability To Pick Wickets A Concern For Team Management- Report

On the other hand, the team thinktank might be concerned as Axar Patel has not been able to perform as a cover for Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner has neither been able to take wickets and contain the run-flow, an area where Jadeja excels.

Axar Patel. PC- Getty

This year, Axar has played seven ODIs this year, and managed to take only three wickets and his economy is hovering around six. The team management would expect a significant lift in his game, and immediately too.

KL Rahul will be expected to continue with his duty of batting at no.4 and keeping wickets given that all eyes are currently on the fitness of Shreyas Iyer, who took part in the optional practice session on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer. PC- Vimal Kumar

Shreyas batted and bowled at the nets on Thursday without any visible discomfort, and that should come as a pleasing development for the team. But if the management wants to give some extra time for the Mumbaikar to recuperate, they can weigh their options between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Action For 3-4 Months, To Miss Majority Of White-ball Domestic Season

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Axar Patel

India

Mohammad Shami

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: He Needs To Step Up With The Bat &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On Ravindra Jadeja&#8217;s Lean Patch With The Bat
Asia Cup 2023: He Needs To Step Up With The Bat – Dinesh Karthik On Ravindra Jadeja’s Lean Patch With The Bat

Sep 16, 2023, 4:17 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India&#8217;s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India’s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

Sep 14, 2023, 5:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: &#8220;Even Charith Asalanka Picked Up Four Wickets&#8221;&#8230; &#8211; Salman Butt Raises Questions Regarding Axar Patel&#8217;s Bowling
Asia Cup 2023: “Even Charith Asalanka Picked Up Four Wickets”… – Salman Butt Raises Questions Regarding Axar Patel’s Bowling

Sep 14, 2023, 11:51 AM

Asia Cup 2023: I Will Go With Both Axar Patel And Shardul Thakur, And Keep Sanju Samson On Standby &#8211; Ravi Shastri On India Squad For World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Will Go With Both Axar Patel And Shardul Thakur, And Keep Sanju Samson On Standby – Ravi Shastri On India Squad For World Cup

Aug 18, 2023, 10:16 AM

IND vs WI: It Is Going To Be A Challenge For Hardik Pandya &#8211; Wasim Jaffer On Utilisation Of Axar Patel In The Bowling Department
IND vs WI: It Is Going To Be A Challenge For Hardik Pandya – Wasim Jaffer On Utilisation Of Axar Patel In The Bowling Department

Aug 8, 2023, 3:16 PM

IND vs WI: I See Him Playing A Bigger Role In The World Cup &#8211; Wasim Jaffer Wants India To Include Axar Patel In 2nd ODI Against WI
IND vs WI: I See Him Playing A Bigger Role In The World Cup – Wasim Jaffer Wants India To Include Axar Patel In 2nd ODI Against WI

Jul 29, 2023, 3:55 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links