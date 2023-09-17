SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Once You’re In The Playoffs, You’re A Game Away – Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Once You&#8217;re In The Playoffs, You&#8217;re A Game Away &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

Former International cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan have picked India as a favourite to win the ODI World Cup in the home conditions. Team India will be one of the favourites to win the World Championship in India, as they have a formidable unit to perform well in home conditions.

The last time the ODI World Cup was played in Asia, India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil in 2011. They will look to put impressive in front of the home crowd to win the trophy after 12 long years.

Speaking on Sky Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara feels that England and India will walk in as one of the favourites to win the World Cup in India, highlighting the performance of the Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2023 where they put a dominating show against the formidable opponents.

He further believes that the team would have a good chance if they make it into the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara Credits: Twitter

“I think England and India are going to be top favourites, as I saw Sri Lanka play the last game and how they played throughout the Asia Cup, so they could be challenging for a playoff position once you’re in the playoffs, you’re a game away. You have a good day, you could be in the final,” Kumar Sangakkara said.

India’s first match of the World Cup is against Australia on Sunday, October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He Has Bowl Little Bit In The Asia Cup So Far, But He Has Bowled Really Really Well – Eoin Morgan

Meanwhile, World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan feels that India’s chances in the World Cup will depend largely on the form and fitness of Hardik Pandya, who is one of the few players who can both bat and bowl at the top six in international cricket, will be a key player for India heading into the team’s biggest event on home soil.

“The fitness level of Hardik Pandya, his ability to bowl. He has bowled little bit in the Asia Cup so far but he has bowled really really well and there are very few sides in the tournament that would be a genuine contender that will have somebody who bats in the tops six and has the ability to bowl.

Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“Having Hardik Pandya fit and being able to bowl five and six overs of the quality bowling really does in my eyes make them probably favourite,” Eoin Morgan said.

India’s performance in ICC competitions has been really disappointing. They have not won an ICC title since MS Dhoni led the team to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites for the tournament and will be desperate to lay their hands on the trophy.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Eoin Morgan

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Kumar Sangakkara

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Once You&#8217;re In The Playoffs, You&#8217;re A Game Away &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Once You’re In The Playoffs, You’re A Game Away – Kumar Sangakkara Picks India As One Of The Favourites To Win ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links