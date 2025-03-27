The official confirmation has arrived regarding Saraya’s departure from All Elite Wrestling in a mutual agreement. Appearing on her soon-to-be-launched podcast, the popular women’s professional wrestler confirmed that AEW allowed her to be free with six months still there in her contract. Instantly, after the let-go from AEW, fans started chattering about a potential WWE return.

Saraya herself took to Twitter/X to point out how both her real-name and the Paige character from WWE television had been trending on social media and further thanked everybody for showing her love during this time period when she’s gaining personal accolades by launching her podcast as well as a critically-acclaimed memoir.

Plus, the former WWE Superstar also hopes to be back in her home in the company someday, marking the beginning of a new phase in her career. During an interview on The Takedown on SI, Saraya mentioned that WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans in 2026 would be a perfect place for her to return to the WWE, given how this city delivered special moments in her career,

“Maybe down the line, I get to have that WrestleMania or Royal Rumble. Or you know, next year they have WrestleMania in New Orleans. And that’s where I debuted, that’s where I retired… wouldn’t that be cool if I get to come back (there) too?”

Paige AND Saraya trending 🥹 loving this week. I’ve received so much love, with my book, podcast, media and AEW. I’m so happy and love you all, thanks for everything ❤️https://t.co/RCaW9VcKoq https://t.co/nHVvIsraul — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

After conquering NXT as the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, Saraya made her WWE main roster debut in 2014 on the post-Wrestlemania Raw episode in NOLA and captured the Divas Championship to become the only co-champions in the WWE with those belts. Four years later, a neck injury forced her to announce retirement at that same arena, but she did make an in-ring return in AEW in 2022.

“I’m Coming To The End Of It,” Saraya Fuels Up Retirement Rumors

Details on Saraya’s brand-new Rulebreakers podcast

Saraya has been extremely busy with personal projects, being a published author with her memoir — “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives” and a brand-new podcast called “Rulebreakers,” set to air the two debut episodes tonight. We hope to hear more from her AEW release on this podcast where she interviews “the rebels, the misfits, the ones who refuse to take the easy way out.”

The first season of Rulebreakers will feature guest appearances from fellow AEW wrestler Harley Cameron, musician Hayes Warner, Teen Mom star Kail Lowry, and comedians Brad Williams and Joe Stapleton. Plus, as revealed to Entertainment Weekly, Saraya will also have guestless episodes to delve more into her personal and professional life, including her take on veganism.