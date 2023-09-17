SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM

Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side's Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian World Cup S Sreesanth didn’t mince his choice of words to criticize the arch-rivals Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023, as he termed the team as “Chokers” in International Cricket just like South Africa after the Babar Azam-led side failed to make into the finals of the Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam-led side was ousted from the competition after facing a humiliating loss to India, which was followed by a last-ball defeat to the host team. Pakistan players failed to step up in the Super 4 stage of the continental event in the Island nations.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth feels that the India-Pakistan finals in an event would not happen anytime soon, as the Men in Green are not good enough to make it into the finals of the tournament and termed them as “Chokers” just like South Africa and expects the Indian team to win the game against Sri Lanka.

“It won’t happen (anytime soon). Pakistan are not good enough to reach the finals. They are like South Africa. They choke in finals.”

S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth Credits: Twitter

“It is going to be an extremely good final. I expect captain Rohit Sharma to win the game for India in the final,” S Sreesanth said.

India decided to rest five frontline players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj for the Bangladesh match and they would return to the team for the marquee final against the Sri Lanka team.

Washington Sundar Has Done Well Whenever He Has Got An Opportunity – S Sreesanth

Sreesanth believes that young Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has performed exceedingly well for the team when given the chance at the highest level and thinks he has excelled in domestic cricket, adding that he doesn’t anticipate him to be in the starting lineup for the match against Sri Lanka.

Washingtn Sundar
Washington Sundar Credits: Twitter

“He has done well whenever he has got an opportunity. He might not have done exceedingly well of late, but whatever domestic cricket he played and the TNPL experience that he has had has been good. I don’t expect him to play in the final though, as I feel Kuldeep Yadav will be back in the team,” S Sreesanth added.

Washington Sundar is one of the players who competed for a position in the India World Cup roster, but his recent injury issues and poor play have hurt his chances of making the team. Axar Patel’s injury forced Sundar back into the lineup for the Asia Cup final.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

S Sreesanth

washington sundar

