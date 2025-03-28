As of late, the WWE NXT women’s division has been on fire, and it’s often touted to be the very best in terms of the quality talents it possesses. For the time being, Stephanie Vaquer is ruling the roster as the first-ever dual champion in the brand’s history, and she’s also gearing up to receive her next opponents this Tuesday night.

After pulling off double championship defenses, this week on WWE NXT, one would think she’d have some rest, but a former Bellator MMA performer appointed herself in the challenger’s position. Taking to her Twitter/X account, Lola Vice tweeted at NXT general manager Ava, and made a bold claim, “I want Stephanie next.”

I want Stephanie next. @avawwe_ — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) March 26, 2025

The 2023 WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner was in the mix when a bunch of talents were seemingly gunning for both the title held by Vaquer, this past Tuesday night. In light of this, Ava announced that she would address the title scenario in the coming episode. That being said, it’s highly unlikely that Vice would be able to get back on the road to seeking the championship.

Saraya Cites Reason For Perfect WWE Return At Wrestlemania 42 Upon AEW Exit

Lola Vice had several failed championship attempts on WWE NXT

Interestingly, it wasn’t specified whether Vice wants to challenge for one or both of Vaquer’s championships. In the past, she had largely chased after the WWE NXT Women’s Championship since her debut on the brand in 2022. However, the stat shows that she’s 0-8 when it comes to featuring in the top title matches, losing to the likes of former champions like Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

Even at this stage, Vice still stands back in the line with Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace being the frontrunners for the challenger’s spot. The former TNA Knockouts Champion saved Vaquer from an attack by Fallon Henley and her Fatal Influence teammates Jazmyn Nyx and Jacey Jane on WWE NXT and openly began going after Vaquer’s championships.

In the opening match of the March 25 episode of WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Then in the main event match of the show, Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Fallon Henley to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Previously, she defeated Giulia in a title vs. title match to capture both titles at the Roadblock specials show.