Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed feels that Pakistan will have a good chance against the arch-rivals India in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Green have never beaten the Indian side in the 50-over World Cup, as the Men in Blue are 7-0 up against Pakistan.

Babar Azam-led side will take on India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. India and Pakistan play against each other only in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup following the suspension of bilateral ties. The rivalry between the neighbouring nations has come a long way as it carries a lot of emotions on and off the field between the citizens of both countries.

Speaking on the ‘Events & Happenings Sports’, Aaqib Javed feels that this World Cup might be the last one for a couple of Indian players and reckons that it is difficult for the team management to find a replacement for these players and considering everything, Javed believes that Pakistan would be favourite to win the game against India.

“Many a times you head into World Cup thinking this might be the last for a couple of players. This time I feel it is happening to India. When stars become larger than life, it becomes difficult for team management to make decisions. That is why if look and compare all the departments, Pakistan has a very good chance this time,” Aaqib Javed said.

The two giants of Asian cricket are set to clash in the ODI formats in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup later this year in India. The clash between the two heavyweights is regarded as one of the most important sporting events in the world.

Pakistan’s Best Chance To Beat India Again In A World Cup Match – Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed feels that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been inconsistent in his performance in International cricket as he cannot be compared with Babar Azam and asserted that Pakistan’s skipper has been consistent in the International scene, which gives them the best chance to win over India in World Cup.

“How long is Rohit Sharma going to play? About Kohli, if you compare him with Babar, then he has one outstanding season and then there is a decline. He is a brilliant player but in patches. He is not as consistent as Babar. That is why I’m saying this is Pakistan’s best chance to beat India again in a World Cup match,” Aaqib Javed added.

Rohit Sharma’s form will be crucial for the Indian team’s success in the ODI World Cup 2023, as the team will require him to be at his best going into the mega event in the country as the Men in Blue will be desperate for the end their long-awaited ICC title drought.