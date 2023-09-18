SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Shubman, And Kohli Are Your Best Top Three, You Shouldn’t Touch Them – Aakash Chopra

SW Desk

Sep 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Shubman, And Kohli Are Your Best Top Three, You Shouldn&#8217;t Touch Them &#8211; Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Indian team management has put rest to talks around playing Virat Kohli at the No.4 position for the team going into the ODI World Cup in India. There were talks around a change in India’s batting order going into the continental event to have a left-right combination at the top of the order.

Many suggested that Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli go one step down in the batting to bring Ishan Kishan to the top of the order. Many experts felt that this move could be an option for the team following Ishan’s brilliance in opening the batting for the Indian team in ODI cricket.

Speaking of India’s brilliant victory against Sri Lanka, Aakash Chopra feels that the Indian team think tank has addressed the Ravi Shastri question by playing him at the No. 3 position in the Asia Cup and reckons that there is no more decision regarding his playing position in the team and believes that Ishan Kishan will bat at the No.4 or 5 for India going into the mega event.

“There was a discussion before the start of the tournament, you would remember that Ravi bhai (Shastri) asked Virat Kohli to be sent at No. 4 because Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma should be the top three.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“A lot of people endorsed that as well. There won’t be a discussion about where Virat Kohli will play. If Ishan Kishan has to play, he will play at No. 4 or No. 5 only. He will not come up the order because Rohit, Shubman, and Kohli are your best top three, you shouldn’t touch them,” Aakash Chopra said.

In three innings in Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has 129 runs scored at an average of 64.50 and the veteran would look to carry on his fine form going into the three-match series against Australia and thereby carrying into the ODI World Cup.

There Won’t Be A Discussion Again About Where Shubman Gill Will Play – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that young Indian batter Shubman Gill has sealed his place at the top of the order in the Indian team and asserted that they won’t further discuss his place in the Indian team with the kind of performance he put up on the Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“I think MSK Prasad was saying that we can open with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill can be made to bat down the order or be dropped. Shubman Gill said that he is here to stay. The century he hit and the way he batted, there won’t be a discussion again about where Shubman Gill will play,” Aakash Chopra added.

Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup in India. In the 50-over format this year, the opening duo has been successful in the top of the order for India, giving the team strong starts at the start of the innings.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Know Why They Are Playing Three ODI&#8217;s &#8211; Wasim Akram Baffled By India&#8217;s Decision To Play Against Australia Before World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Don’t Know Why They Are Playing Three ODI’s – Wasim Akram Baffled By India’s Decision To Play Against Australia Before World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 3:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan At No.5 Makes A Lot Of Sense &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Wicket-keeper To Play In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan At No.5 Makes A Lot Of Sense – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Wicket-keeper To Play In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn&#8217;t Even Win Once &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma
Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn’t Even Win Once – Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma

Sep 18, 2023, 2:41 PM

Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It &#8211; Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It – Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links