Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Out With Back Spasm; KL Rahul Named Replacement

In India’s first Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan on September 2, Shreyas Iyer was left off the starting lineup. Just before the game, the right-handed batter who had returned from a protracted injury layoff experienced a back spasm.

At the toss, Rohit Sharma called it a “forced change” for the team and he revealed that KL Rahul, presumably fit for the strains of an ODI match, was drafted in to the India XI. Also returning to India XI was Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the Nepal match for the birth of his child.

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, won the toss and chose to bat first and revealed that they were playing the same XI which won against Bangladesh in Lahore.

Iyer missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) and had not played since the home ODI series against Australia in early March prior to the Asia Cup as he recovered from a back condition that required surgery.

He was chosen for the Asia Cup team and the ODI World Cup squad, which begins next month after being given the all-clear by the medical staff at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

At the Asia Cup, Iyer played in both of India’s group-stage matches and scored 14 against Pakistan (he didn’t have to bat against Nepal because India won by 10 wickets).

While the extent or seriousness of his latest injury is not known, it could be a cause for concern for the India team management with the World Cup not far away.

Shreyas Iyer was scheduled to play in the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, but he was forced to withdraw shortly before the toss. Back spasms had occurred as he was warming up. KL Rahul was selected for the India XI, seemingly suited for the rigors of an ODI game.

Iyer was listed as No. 4 on the team sheet provided to the media, with Rahul listed as the 13th man. Rohit Sharma described it as a “forced change” for the team at the coin toss. Before the sheet was made public, the numbers were crossed out, with the two numbers being reversed.

KL Rahul wasn't originally part of the XI; he replaced Shreyas Iyer who suffered a back spasm during the pre-match warm-ups

Rahul’s usual batting position in ODIs, however, has been No. 5. It’s also not clear if he is fit to keep wicket, but India have Ishan Kishan in the XI as well and have listed him as the keeper for Sunday’s fixture.