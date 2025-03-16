Nikki Bella’s appearance at the Royal Rumble 2025 WWE premium live event was one of the most-discussed topics all around the professional wrestling circuit. It appears that the much-anticipated in-ring return to the WWE wasn’t the only reason for the WWE Superstar to be emotional as she got to have a reunion with her ex on that night.

During her heyday in the WWE, Nikki Bella dated the franchise player of the company John Cena for almost six years in what appeared to be the most publicly celebrated relationship of the circuit. Their personal life was highlighted throughout the various editions of Total Divas and Total Bellas reality TV shows. Starting in 2012, they used to be a couple until calling off their engagement in the spring of 2018.

Nikki Bella wanted to be respectful of John Cena’s married life

Seven years later, the two ran into each other during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE edition in January as both of them participated in the annual Royal Rumble match scheduled for the men’s and women’s divisions. While speaking to Kristin Cavallari, Nikki Bella revealed how things went down, backstage after she got to catch up with John Cena.

“It was very quick. I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, he’s married, be respectful.’ And that was it,” Nikki Bella continued.

“That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It’s a good feeling.” (via E News)

John Cena – Nikki Bella Breakup Story Got New Twist Amid WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Return

Cavallari also stated that fans wanted Nikki Bella & John Cena to be a couple again but the former simply decided to dodge the question saying, “Next question.” Cena got married to Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020 and he’s kept his personal life under the wraps unlike the one he shared with the former WWE Divas Champion.

As such, Nikki Bella wanted to be respectful of Cena’s married life after coming through a separation phase with her husband Artem Chigvintsev now that their divorce is finalized in late 2024. Following this tough time, she’s determined to have a comeback to the WWE while Cena has embarked on his retirement tour, hinting at some more backstage reunions.