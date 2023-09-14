Asia Cup 2023: “You Won’t Know Where To Bowl” – Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Virat Kohli’s Remark On Rohit Sharma’s Batting In Death Overs

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known for his smart cricketing brain in the world has shared an interesting conversation involving him and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli regarding the batting prowess of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the death overs.

Rohit Sharma has been a phenomenal opener for the Indian team in all three formats of the game. The Indian skipper’s career took a massive turn for the better after being made to open the batting in 2013, where he established himself as one of the best openers from the Indian team of all time.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed a discussion he had alongside Virat Kohli during Rohit Sharma’s batting in a game, when the former Indian Skipper claimed that Rohit is a nightmare to the opponent captain in the death overs, as the bowler will have no clue to bowl to him in the end overs.

“5-6 years back, Virat Kohli and I discussed while Rohit was batting. I don’t remember which match it was. Seeing Rohit bat, I was thinking, ‘Where do you even bowl to him? If Rohit is set after 15-20 overs, you wouldn’t know where to bowl to him.’ Virat asked me, ‘Do you know who is a captain’s nightmare at the death?’

“I asked, ‘Is it Dhoni?’ Kohli was like, ‘No, it is Rohit.’ When I asked him why, he said ‘You won’t know where to bowl’,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Rohit Sharma in One Day International has exceptional performer over the years, as the format is considered the strength of the Indian skipper in cricket. He has an average of 48.93 in 241 innings with 30 hundred and 3 double hundreds to his name and thus becoming the second fastest Indian player to reach 10,000 ODI runs in International Cricket.

Rohit Sharma Has Got All The Shots, And He Makes It Look So Effortless And Easy – Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin further added that Rohit Sharma has got all shots in his arsenal which makes him quite lethal in the death overs and reckons that Virat Kohli wasn’t able to remember a knock of Rohit Sharma in the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“If Rohit Sharma is batting at the end of the 16th over in a T20, where will you bowl? He has got all the shots in the book and once he played an extraordinary knock in Chinnaswamy stadium that Kohli can never forget.

“Rohit Sharma has got all the shots, and he makes it look so effortless and easy,” Ravichandran Ashwin added.

The Indian skipper returned to form in the Asia Cup 2023, scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the continental event providing the Indian side much needed start to the innings and would look to continue his fine form going forward in the continental event and carry them into the ODI World Cup later this year in India.