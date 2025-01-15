Multiple surprise appearances were there on the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week from the main roster and TNA Wrestling promotion. Additionally, a set of new contenders were also crowned for the women’s tag team championships in the WWE.

On the January 14 episode of WWE NXT, The Meta Girls (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) defeated Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) in a number one contender’s match to earn the next shot at the Women’s Tag Team titles, currently held by Bianca Belair and Naomi.

WWE NXT: Current TNA Champion; Bayley Make Surprise Appearance On January 14 Episode

WWE NXT: Contenders’ match for women’s tag team titles went down

As seen in the match on WWE NXT, the pace picked up after Jackson got on Legend’s shoulders, but Fyre cut Legend out from the knees, and also sent Jackson flying into the turnbuckle. Fyre took out both of the Meta Girls on the outside, as she and Dawn remained in control of the match throughout the commercial break.

Legend hit Fyre with a big chokeslam before Dawn broke up the pin. Jackson got back on Legend’s shoulders and hit a cross body on both of their opponents, but Fire survived. To finish things up, Legend and Jackson hit their double-team finisher, a full Nelson wheelbarrow to facebuster-cutter, allowing Legend to pin Fyre to move on to challenge for tag team gold. The title match hasn’t been announced on WWE NXT, as of this writing.

Belair and Jade Cargill won the Tag titles at Bash in Berlin last August. Down the road, Naomi was named the replacement for Cargill on the December 20 WWE SmackDown episode after a storyline angle was shown where Cargill was shown laid out on the hood of a car, due to an attack by a mystery attacker. Cargill is still out and there’s still no update on his attacker while the reigning duo is likely to go through their next title defense on WWE NXT.

Speaking of tag team titles, even the WWE Tag Team Champions from Smackdown, #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) returned to WWE NXT and stated in a promo that they heard that NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom & Nathan Frazer are a great tag team and hence, they wanted to see it with their own eyes. In their presence, Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) defeated OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.